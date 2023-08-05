Canada announces strong contingent for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Athletics Canada has unveiled the roster of 50 athletes who will proudly represent Team Canada at the forthcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The mega event is scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27.

The North American nation's contingent comprises both seasoned veterans and rising stars, having 26 women and 24 men, with several individuals vying for podium positions.

Canada had an impressive showing at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where they clinched an impressive collection of four medals — one gold, two silver, and one bronze. They will arrive at the 2023 edition poised for further success.

The Team Canada Women's 4x400m Relay team look dejected after missing out on the gold medal

Leading the pack are prominent figures such as Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, and Brendon Rodney, all set to defend their world championship titles in the men's 4x100m relay.

De Grasse's individual prowess also places him as a contender for medals in the 100m and 200m events, while Brown similarly poses a medal threat in the 100m and 200m hurdles.

Other potential medal winners on the team include Mohammed Ahmed, who stands out as the reigning world champion in the 5000m, along with Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, the reigning world silver medalist in the 1500m.

Ahmed's prowess extends to the 10,000m, while DeBues-Stafford is poised for success in the 5000m and 10,000m.

Gold medalists Team Canada pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Noteworthy among the participants are the emerging talents eager to make their mark on the international stage. Savannah Sutherland, the reigning NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles, is anticipated to contend for a medal in her speciality.

Similarly, Benjamin Flanagan, the reigning NCAA champion in the 1500m, holds potential for success in both the 1500m and 5000m events. The World Athletics Championships, renowned as the pinnacle of track and field competitions, will feature the finest athletes from across the globe.

Team Canada shines with double silver finish at World Aquatics 2023 Diving World Cup

Canada's diving team exhibited remarkable success over the weekend at the Super Final of the World Aquatics 2023 Diving World Cup. They secured silver medals in both the women's 10m synchro and 3m synchro events.

Silver medalists Caeli McKay and Kate Miller of Canada, gold medalists Hongchan Quan and Yuxi Chen of China and bronze medalists Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini Sirieix of Great Britain

In the fiercely competitive women's 10-meter synchro category, Caeli McKay and Kate Miller achieved an impressive score of 288.00 points, securing a well-deserved second place.

Their exceptional performance showcased their skill and determination, with the Chinese duo of Chen Yuxi and Chang Yani narrowly claiming the top spot.

Not to be outdone, the Canadian pair of Pamela Ware and Mia Vallée excelled in the 3m synchro event, accumulating a strong score of 286.20 points. This outstanding performance earned them a second-place finish behind China's Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen.