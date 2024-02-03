Christian Coleman shares his indoor schedule ft. World Championships

American sprinter Christian Coleman has revealed his indoor schedule for the year as he gears up for the World Indoor Championships 2024, slated to take place from March 1 to March 3 at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

This indoor season will witness Coleman competing in four indoor competitions, starting with the South Carolina Invite in the 200m on February 3 in Columbia, South Carolina. He will then make an appearance at the Millrose Games in New York on February 11.

The 27-year-old is then set to compete at the USA Indoor Championships on February 16 and 17, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. At the World Indoor Championships 2024, he will be culminating his indoor tour.

The year 2023 saw him win the men’s 60m, clocking 6.47s, in the Millrose Games in the 60m. At the World Athletics Championships 2023 (outdoors), he finished fifth with a time of 9.92, eventually won by Noah Lyles (9.83s).

With a world-leading performance of 9.83s, he concluded his 2023 season with a victory at the Diamond League Final 2023 in the 100m where he edged out Nyles who ran a 9.85s.

Coleman announced his 2024 indoor schedule with his followers on his Instagram (IG) handle through a post, stating:

“Excited to get things going tomorrow🙏🏾hope to see you guys soon🖤.”

Coleman is a two-time World Athletics Indoor Championships medalist, having claimed the gold in 2018 in Birmingham and a silver in the 2022 edition in Belgrade. He holds the world record of 6.34s in the men’s 60m which he clocked at the USA Indoor Championships.

In addition to this, Christian Coleman has collected three gold, and three silver medals at the World Athletics Championships. He is also a two-time Diamond League champion in the men’s 100m.

Christian Coleman aims for a third consecutive title at Millrose Games 2024

Christian Coleman at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Christian Coleman will target his third consecutive title in the men’s 60m at the 116th Millrose Games. Coleman came first in the race as he ran a 6.47s. Despite Lyles finishing second with a time of 6.53s, he was disqualified for a false start after flinching in the starting block.

In an interview, Coleman talked about the distraction caused due to the false start, stating:

"You've got to be a professional in those moments, try to stay composed, stay relaxed and stay locked in, and just execute your race plan."

After Lyles' disqualification, Jamaica’s Travis Williams finished second in the race as he clocked 6.59. Lyles' brother Josephus Lyles placed third in the contest.