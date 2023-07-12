Cravont Charleston, the American national champion, does not have a shoe sponsor

Cravont Charleston proved to be a surprise package at the 2023 US Track and Field Championship. On Saturday, July 8, he competed against the world’s greatest athletes at the 100m event and still managed to emerge victorious. However, amidst Charleston’s great fate lies the shocking reality of him not having any shoe sponsor.

Charleston won the championship, leaving behind tough contenders like Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, and others. He secured a win with a time frame of 9.95s while second-placed Coleman and third-placed Lyles finished the race in 9.96s and 10.00s, respectively.

However, hours after Charleston’s great victory, a social media update revealed that sadly, the champion had no shoes sponsors like other athletes.

His contemporary athletes, Lyles and Coleman are sponsored by Adidas and Nike, respectively.

However, the only brand that Charleston was wearing on his competition day was Tracksmith, a company that produces sports apparel for men and women athletes. On the event day, the 25-year-old athlete wore the brand’s t-shirt with its logo.

Nevertheless, the community manager of the brand, Nichols I Willis divulged in his social media post that Charleston was a part of their amateur support program. He shared a picture of the athlete after he stunned the world with his performance at the 100m race.

The manager also added an encouraging message for him that read:

"Thanks, Cravont! Incredible to experience one of our @tracksmithrunning Amateur Support Program athletes winning the 100m at the US champs."

Moreover, by sharing the appreciation post on his social media story, Cravont Charleston thanked the brand for their support.

“No ThankYou!!! The pleasure was all mine. Forever Gratefull @willsnick @tracksmithrunning,” he wrote.

How Cravont Charleston prepared for the 100m sprint

Before making headlines with his recent 100m win, Charleston saw a string of downs in his career. He failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Moreover, he never became a part of an NCAA event earlier. But during these phases, he followed three things that helped him to prepare for his big moment.

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

In his quick conversation with CITIUS MAG on Friday, Cravont Charleston revealed that patience, persistence, and perseverance, kept him pushing.

Despite practicing each day, Charleston did face moments of self-doubt. But in those moments, he looked at his family, team, and friends that were a huge support system to him.

