Eliud Kipchoge 2024 Tokyo Marathon customized Nike kit revealed: All about the idea behind the latest NN running team racing kit design

Eliud Kipchoge's NN Runing team has been boosted with new racing kits for the 2024 season. The kit, by Nike, comes in time for the Tokyo Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, March 3.

Kipchoge is aiming for a third consecutive marathon gold. Speaking to Olympics.com, he expressed his eagerness to compete. The long-distance runner said:

"I promised the Japanese people that I would go back for the Tokyo Marathon. I am looking forward to running fast again and enjoy."

For the Marathon, the NN Running team will don the new racing kit. It shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the design is centered around the leaf of the Acacia tree. Acacia trees are a component of the African ecosystem that thrive in arid regions, where there are limited water sources.

The Kenyan team explained the design, saying:

"Paying homage to our deep connection with the African landscape in which we run countless of hours preparing to shine on the world stage."

The NN Running team, sharing pictures of the new Nike kit on X, wrote:

"New season, new goals. Let's go!"

The vests feature a mixture of white and orange colored acacia leaves, with the Nike logo on the left and NN on the right side. The shorts have been branded with the INEOS and Nike logos on either sides.

Eliud Kipchoge says Tokyo Marathon is perfect preparation for Paris Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge is keen for a gold medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Kipchoge feels good about the Tokyo Marathon. He told Olympics.com in December 2023 that it's a perfect preparation for the Paris Olympics.

The Kenyan athlete said:

"For me, it is the perfect preparation towards my aim to win my third consecutive Olympic title next summer in Paris."

Kipchoge, who has the world record of running a marathon in under two hours, shared his desire of running fast. He said:

"I am trying to push my limits all the time. I believe in every race, I have an opportunity to push any limit (possible). That's the beauty of training, you need to put in action what you have been doing for five-six months."

Kipchoge believes the key lies in self-discipline. He said:

"After the 2023 World Championships, I realized that the only way to perform is to be self-disciplined, to leave other things, and to treat sports as a profession."