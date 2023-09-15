After the completion of 13 meetings in the Diamond League Series, the final leg is scheduled to take place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. This event, also known as the Prefontaine Classic, the event is set to be held on September 16 and 17, 2023.

Day 1 of the series will feature several exciting events, including Men's and Women's Javelin Throw, Men's and Women's 100m, Men’s Triple Jump, Men’s High Jump, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 400m, Women’s Pole Vault, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase. Notably, world champions Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in the men's and women's 100m races, respectively on home soil. Along with Lyles, Fred Kerley, Yohan Blake, and Letsile Tebogo will also compete in men's 100m. Richardson will compete against the 200m world champion Shericka Jackson, Daryll Neita, Dina Asher-Smith, and Marie-Josée Ta Lou.

Reigning world champion Chase Ealey, known for her impressive throw of 20.43m, will compete in the women's shot put. The Men's Javelin throw promises a thrilling competition featuring world champion Neeraj Chopra, bronze medalist Jakub Vadlejch, and Julian Weber.

Faith Kipyegon, who set two world records this season in the 1500m and 5000m events, will compete in women's 1500m on Day 1 in Eugene.

Schedule for Eugene Diamond League 2023: Day 1, September 16, 2023.

Katie Moon prepares for a jump at the London Athletics Meet, part of the 2023 Diamond League

11:00 a.m. – Women’s Javelin

11:06 a.m. – Men’s Triple Jump

11:08 a.m. – Men’s High Jump

11:10 a.m. – Youth Boys’ 1500m

11:25 a.m. – Youth Girls’ 1500m

12:04 p.m. – Men’s 400m Hurdles

12:16 p.m. – Men’s 400m

12:20 p.m. – Men’s Javelin

12:26 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault

12:29 p.m. – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

12:49 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump

12:51 p.m. – Women’s 1500m

1:07 p.m. – Men’s 100m

1:11 p.m. – Women’s Shot Put

1:19 p.m. – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

1:40 p.m. – Women’s 100m

1:50 p.m. – Mile

All events are scheduled in Pacific Time.

Where to watch the 2023 Eugene Diamond League: Day 1

Sha'Carri Richardson after winning the women's 100m at the 2023 Doha Diamond League in Qatar

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: NBC Sports

Argentina: TeleRed

Australia: Fox Sports

India: Viacom 18, Jio Cinema

Hungary: MTVA

United Kingdom: BBC

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports / NOS

New Zealand: Spark

Additionally, viewers worldwide can watch the league on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook channels.