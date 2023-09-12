Eugene Diamond League 2023: Where to watch, schedule, live streaming details, and more

The final leg of the 2023 Diamond League series also known as the Prefontaine Classic event is scheduled to be held at Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on September 16 and 17, 2023.
World champions Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen competing in their title-winning events. With just 0.07 seconds behind the world record in Budapest, Shericka Jackson will aim at to break the 35-year-old world record held by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 200m.
Faith Kipyegon, who showed a remarkable performance in Budapest by winning the women's 1500m and 5000m will compete in Eugene. Kipyegon set two world records this year within a span of seven days. Her 3:49.11 world record in the 1500m came a week after her 14:05.20 record in the 5000m, which she set in Paris.
Schedule for the 2023 Eugene Diamond League
September 16, 2023
11:00 a.m. – Women’s Javelin
11:06 a.m. – Men’s Triple Jump
11:08 a.m. – Men’s High Jump
11:10 a.m. – Youth Boys’ 1500m
11:25 a.m. – Youth Girls’ 1500m
12:04 p.m. – Men’s 400m Hurdles
12:16 p.m. – Men’s 400m
12:20 p.m. – Men’s Javelin
12:26 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault
12:29 p.m. – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
12:49 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump
12:51 p.m. – Women’s 1500m
1:07 p.m. – Men’s 100m
1:11 p.m. – Women’s Shot Put
1:19 p.m. – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
1:40 p.m. – Women’s 100m
1:50 p.m. – The Bowerman Mile
September 17, 2023
11:30 a.m. – Women’s High Jump
11:40 a.m. – Men’s Discus
11:48 a.m. – Men’s Long Jump
12:04 p.m. – Men’s 800m
12:17 p.m. – Men’s Para Athletics 100m
12:28 p.m. – Women’s Para Athletics 100m
12:39 p.m. – Women’s 5000m
12:57 p.m. – Men’s Pole Vault
1:04 p.m. – Women’s 400m Hurdles
1:08 p.m. – Women’s Discus
1:17 p.m. – Men’s 3000m
1:37 p.m. – Women’s 400m
1:42 p.m. – Women’s Long Jump
1:52 p.m. – Men’s 110m Hurdles
2:05 p.m. – Women’s 100m Hurdles
2:09 p.m. – Men’s Shot Put
2:19 p.m. – Women’s 800m
2:36 p.m. – Men’s 200m
2:49 p.m. – Women’s 200m
The Diamond League Award Ceremony will be held on September 17, 2023, at 2:52 p.m.
All events are according to Pacific Time.
Where to watch the 2023 Eugene Diamond League
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the 2023 Eugene Diamond League live on the following channels and sites:
USA: NBC Sports
Argentina: TeleRed
Australia: Fox Sports
India: Viacom 18, Jio Cinema
Hungary: MTVA
United Kingdom: BBC
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports / NOS
New Zealand: Spark
The viewers can also watch the league on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook. The list of players competing in the Eugene Diamond League can be found here.