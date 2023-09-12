Eugene Diamond League 2023: Where to watch, schedule, live streaming details, and more

The final leg of the 2023 Diamond League series also known as the Prefontaine Classic event is scheduled to be held at Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on September 16 and 17, 2023.

World champions Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen competing in their title-winning events. With just 0.07 seconds behind the world record in Budapest, Shericka Jackson will aim at to break the 35-year-old world record held by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 200m.

Faith Kipyegon, who showed a remarkable performance in Budapest by winning the women's 1500m and 5000m will compete in Eugene. Kipyegon set two world records this year within a span of seven days. Her 3:49.11 world record in the 1500m came a week after her 14:05.20 record in the 5000m, which she set in Paris.

Schedule for the 2023 Eugene Diamond League

September 16, 2023

11:00 a.m. – Women’s Javelin

11:06 a.m. – Men’s Triple Jump

11:08 a.m. – Men’s High Jump

11:10 a.m. – Youth Boys’ 1500m

11:25 a.m. – Youth Girls’ 1500m

12:04 p.m. – Men’s 400m Hurdles

12:16 p.m. – Men’s 400m

12:20 p.m. – Men’s Javelin

12:26 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault

12:29 p.m. – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

12:49 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump

12:51 p.m. – Women’s 1500m

1:07 p.m. – Men’s 100m

1:11 p.m. – Women’s Shot Put

1:19 p.m. – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

1:40 p.m. – Women’s 100m

1:50 p.m. – The Bowerman Mile

September 17, 2023

11:30 a.m. – Women’s High Jump

11:40 a.m. – Men’s Discus

11:48 a.m. – Men’s Long Jump

12:04 p.m. – Men’s 800m

12:17 p.m. – Men’s Para Athletics 100m

12:28 p.m. – Women’s Para Athletics 100m

12:39 p.m. – Women’s 5000m

12:57 p.m. – Men’s Pole Vault

1:04 p.m. – Women’s 400m Hurdles

1:08 p.m. – Women’s Discus

1:17 p.m. – Men’s 3000m

1:37 p.m. – Women’s 400m

1:42 p.m. – Women’s Long Jump

1:52 p.m. – Men’s 110m Hurdles

2:05 p.m. – Women’s 100m Hurdles

2:09 p.m. – Men’s Shot Put

2:19 p.m. – Women’s 800m

2:36 p.m. – Men’s 200m

2:49 p.m. – Women’s 200m

The Diamond League Award Ceremony will be held on September 17, 2023, at 2:52 p.m.

All events are according to Pacific Time.

Where to watch the 2023 Eugene Diamond League

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the 2023 Eugene Diamond League live on the following channels and sites:

USA: NBC Sports

Argentina: TeleRed

Australia: Fox Sports

India: Viacom 18, Jio Cinema

Hungary: MTVA

United Kingdom: BBC

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports / NOS

New Zealand: Spark

The viewers can also watch the league on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook. The list of players competing in the Eugene Diamond League can be found here.