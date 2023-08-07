Everything about the Somali athlete’s poor performance that led to a sports official’s suspension

The shocking news of a 20-year-old Somali athlete’s slow-paced performance at the World University Games in China is continuing to make rounds on the internet.

On August 1, the Somali sprinter happened to take twice as long as the winner to compete in the 100m event. The matter became acutely serious when it was discovered that the Somali athlete was an untrained runner. In fact, her participation in the international championship was simply a case of nepotism and fraud.

20-year-old Nasra Abubakar Ali competed in the 100m event within an astonishing time-frame of 21.81 seconds, taking 21 seconds more than the winner. Noticing her poor performance, the internet heavily criticized her, including the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sport. The organization immediately executed an investigation into her selection and her athletic background.

As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that Khadijo Aden Dahir, the chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation had abused her power to send her niece to the international championship. The investigation also discovered Somali University Sports Association, a fake sports body that was also involved in causing national embarrassment to Somalia.

Blair Dulder CPA™ 🧃 @runaway_vol Just learned about the Somali sports minister making up a Somali university league to send their niece to the World University Games. She made a record for the slowest sprinter ever. It was a big embarrassment and a setback for diplomatic relations pic.twitter.com/CedCuVzWa0

The shocking revelations made one of the Twitter users, Blair Dulder express,

Catering to the scandalous turn of events, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sport has suspended Khadijo Aden Dahir for allegedly promoting nepotism in athletics and defaming Somalia.

More information on the Somali athlete’s controversial case

Initially, when the 100m event came to an end, Twitter user Elham Garaad, first posted the viral video of the Somali athlete’s slow performance. It was clearly seen that the 20-year-old was far behind other competitors and did not even come in the same frame as everyone else. The user questioned the Somali government’s responsibility for choosing a slow performer for an international athletic event.

Elham Garaad ✍︎ @EGaraad_ The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL

Furthermore, the Twitter user posted a screenshot of Khadijo Aden Dahir congratulating her niece for her performance at the 100m event. It made things clear to the world about the Somali athlete’s selection.

On learning about the evidence, the Somali government released a signed and stamped document announcing the chairwoman’s suspension. It expressed its intention to pursue legal action against both the Chairman of the Athletics Federation of Somalia and the individuals responsible for the falsification of the Somali University Sports Association.