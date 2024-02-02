Femke Bol to start 2024 season at Metz in February

2020 Tokyo bronze medalist Femke Bol is all set to make her 2024 debut in the 400m race at the Meeting Metz Moselle Athelor. The upcoming championship, which is scheduled to be on February 3, is a crucial part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

Femke Bol had a spectacular 2023 season, bagging two world championship gold medals last year in 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay in Budapest. Bol also won in the 400m hurdles race at the 2023 Diamond League for the third consecutive time.

Besides the Meeting Metz Moselle Athelor, Femke Bol is also looking forward to a couple of more indoor championships in the 2024 season. The 23-year-old will be seen competing at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. It will play an important role in deciding Bol’s run in the much-awaited 2024 Paris Olympics.

Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Moreover, looking at Bol’s sub-50 indoors last year, her coach, Laurent Meuwly, told Telesport,

“That was an almost flawless race. Now, she has improved even further, but breaking that record again requires near perfection. Our current focus is not on the record but on securing the world title in Glasgow.”

Bol will also be seen competing in Lievin on February 10, followed by the Dutch Indoor Championships on February 17-18.

Femke Bol’s impressive comeback at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Bol on Day 6 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Femke Bol saw an unprecedented downfall in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The Dutch athlete tripped when she was a few meters behind the finish line. Her dramatic fall cost the Netherlands a medal and led Team USA to a world record.

After the deep loss, Bol said in an interview,

"I was feeling pretty great. I just couldn't hit my stride like I normally do and I think I cramped up when I felt someone next to me and then I was on the ground."

Femke Bol continued,

"I felt great. I really felt great but not the last two metres."

The athlete also expressed that she was looking forward to taking her revenge in the upcoming races in the world championship. She told,

"I feel great like I did today and today I didn't show it. So I'm lucky enough to have another chance in a couple of days. So I would like my revenge."

Impressively, she won the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles title on day 6 of the world championship. Bol cruised to victory with a time of 51.70.