Gabby Thomas attends NFL clash between Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, reveals what football position she would play

American athlete Gabby Thomas attended the thrilling NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The 27-year-old was one of the elite guests present at the game day at AT&T Stadium Dallas. While Thomas enjoyed the match, she also revealed which football position she would like to play in.

On December 10, Sunday Night Football saw the Dallas Cowboys beat the Eagles 33 - 13. Moreover, the Dallas team desperately needed the win if they had any hopes of securing the 2023 NFC East division title. They now have a 4 -1 mark in the division whereas the Eagles are at 3-1.

Gabby Thomas was also spotted supporting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at the AT&T Stadium. She donned a gray jacket that had the team’s logo on it. In an X (previously known as Twitter) video shared by the official page of NBC Olympics and Paralympics, the 27-year-old was seen waving at the audience with a warm smile.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist also revealed the NFL position she would like to play in. Thomas told on Team USA’s official Instagram story,

"I think I would be a wide receiver right because they’re fast yeah"

The young athlete also shared her excitement to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gabby Thomas declared 2023 her ‘comeback season’ ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

After winning the bronze medal in the 200m race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Gabby Thomas set her eyes on winning gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The athlete’s dream, however, was halted due to a hamstring injury.

However, Thomas made the most of the 2023 season. She made a strong comeback by clocking 21.60s in the 200m race at the US National Championships. At the 2023 World Athletics Championship, she won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race and took silver in the 200m event.

After the conclusion of this year’s World Championship, Thomas took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her competing at the event. She captioned the post:,

“I love track & field!!! ❤️💙❤️💙 2023 was my ~comeback season~ and it was exactly that 👏🏽”

Furthermore, the athlete hinted at competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics,

"If you followed my season, you saw some lows, but you also saw my highs. So grateful for my team and continued improvement…truly feeling like the sky is the limit for me. Time to rest up for a bit…I heard next year is a big year."