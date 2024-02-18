Gabby Thomas expresses delight on Noah Lyles' 60m victory at USATF Indoor Championships 2024

Gabby Thomas was elated for fellow athlete Noah Lyles who rose victorious in the men's 60m at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships on Saturday. Lyles recorded a personal best of 6.43, beating world record holder Christian Coleman.

American track athlete Thomas, who won the Paris Diamond League in June 2023 in the 200m race, expressed excitement after Lyles nailed the men's 60m. She posted a flame emoji on X reacting to his victory (formerly Twitter):

"Noah Lyles"

Before the race, Lyles said he was eager to toe the line with Coleman, 27. He said

"I was trying to contain my excitement. I was just constantly flicking my arms because I had all this nervous energy. It's not so much the race, just, 'I want this to happen now, now, now'." (abqjournal)

He added that it's really hard to be patient.

"Something I learned going to (World Outdoor Championships) last year was how patient I had to be throughout every round."

After winning the men's 60m race, Lyles shared his emotions on X. He said

"I have waited and worked for 8 years to see the numbers I have produced this year in the 60m. I'm so glad it's finally here."

The sprinter beat Coleman by 0.01. Ronnie Baker came in third at 6.40.

Noah Lyles aims for four medals, Usain Bolt's records

Lyles, 26, has set ambitious targets for the upcoming Paris Olympics. He left a mark by winning the 60m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, emerging with the fastest time of 6.44, and now at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships at 6.43.

Noah Lyles won the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships men's 60m.

The American sprinter, in an interview, said he didn't know he was in that good shape after beating Jamaican Ackeem Blake. He shared that the world indoor medal in Glasgow wasn't his only target.

"Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don't get four, I am going after three world records." (The Guardian)

Lyles highlighted Usain Bolt's 100m and 200m world records, as well as the 4x100m. He said:

"If I don't succeed, I will try, try, try again."

The six-time world champion is also keen to try the 4x400m relay at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. Lyles said

"Because after what I did at Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, okay, let's take a shot. It's the last race, there's nothing to lose." (Olympics.com)

He added that he would surely try to crack it given his shape and the training he's had.