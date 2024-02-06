Gabby Thomas shares an emotional post following her victory at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

The 2023 World Championships and Olympic medalist, Gabby Thomas, shared an emotional post with her fans after producing an exceptional performance at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Thomas excelled in the women's 300m event at the 29th edition of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix held at New Balance in Boston on Sunday, February 4, 2024. She registered an impressive time of 35.75 seconds to leave behind the Nigerian athlete Favour Ofili and fellow American Lynna Irby, who clocked 35.99 seconds and 36.05 seconds, respectively.

Thomas took to Instagram to share the victory with her fans. She posted a series of pictures dedicating her win to the fans. The 27-year-old, who attended high school and college in Boston, spent a few moments with the Boston Lions Track Club. Thomas was also seen signing autographs, clicking pictures, and presenting a flower bouquet to fans post her race. She was also seen posing for a picture with her boyfriend Spencer McManes, a football player.

Gabby Thomas captioned this series of pictures:

"Who I do it for 🫶🏽."

Thomas showed her skills at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, by securing a silver medal in the 200m after finishing behind Shericka Jackson and clocking 21.81 seconds.

Further, she also contributed to the American Squad's victory in the women's 4x100m relay event along with Sha'Carri Richardson, Tamari Davis, and Twanisha Terry.

"I really want a gold medal" - Gabby Thomas is leaving no stone unturned to clinch a medal in the Olympic year

Gabrielle Thomas poses with the bronze medal for the Women's 200m Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Gabby Thomas secured a bronze medal in the women's 200m event. She clocked a time of 21.87 seconds to cross the finish line behind Elaine Thompson-Herah and Christine Mboma.

She ran the anchor leg for the American squad in the women's 4x100m relay squad, featuring Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, and Jenna Prandini. The squad finished second behind the Jamaicans, clocking 41.45 seconds.

In the post-race interview, Gabby Thomas revealed her goal for the Olympic year, stating that she has set her sights on clinching a gold medal.

"I really want a gold medal and I know what that's going to take. So I just, I didn't even go on vacation, I didn't do a lot of partying. I'm just like, I need to rest. I need to rest my soul, get my mind right, get ready for this Olympic year," Gabby Thomas said.