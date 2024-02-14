Hammer thrower Rachna Kumari slapped with 12-year suspension for doping

Hammer thrower Rachna Kumari has been handed a 12-year suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) following a second anti-doping rule violation.

Her samples were collected out of competition at Patiala on September 24 and on November 1 during the National Games last year. Rachna returned positive results for multiple anabolic androgenic steroids.

"The AIU has banned Kumari (K.M.) Rachna (India) for 12 years from 24 November, 2023 for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol, Metandienone, DHCMT, Clenbuterol). DQ results from 24 September 2023," the AIU posted on X.

Her current suspension began on November 24 last year. She tested positive for banned steroids in an out-of-competition dope test conducted by the AIU, after which she was suspended provisionally.

Her tested sample revealed the presence of steroids such as Stanozolol, Methandienone, and Dehydrochloromethyltestorterone (DHCMT), which are banned substances.

The 30-year-old was issued a notice of allegation by the AIU. However, specific details about the case were not disclosed. Kumari had reportedly provided samples to officials of a foreign dope testing agency in Patiala on September 24, 2023.

The case did not fall under NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) but was a case of the AIU. Rachna was a part of the 68-member Indian athletics team that took part in the historic Hangzhou Asiam Games that commenced on September 23 and went on till October 8.

Kumari did not have a successful outing in the Asian Games. She managed to secure the ninth position in the women's hammer throw event, recording a distance of 58.13m on September 29. However, she claimed the gold medal in the National Inter-State Championships in June last year, recording an impressive throw of 65.03m.

In her career to date, the Indian hammer thrower has yet to win a medal on the international stage.

Rachna Kumari earlier served a four-year suspension

Notably, this is not the first instance where Rachna has been suspended for failing the doping test.

She has earlier served a four-year ban from March 18, 2015, to March 17, 2019, for having committed an anti-doping rule violation. Her sample was collected on February 10, 2015, and revealed the presence of methenolone.

Keeping the doping offense of 2015 in mind, the AIU ruled that her current case would be considered her second violation, which would carry more severe consequences. While a second doping offense usually attracts a ban of eight years, she has been handed a suspension of 12 years.