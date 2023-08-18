"I am close" - Neeraj Chopra on achieving the elusive 90m feat

With the World Athletics Championships right around the corner, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is at the top of his game.

The Diamond League winner sat down for a chat with Jio Cinema and spoke at length about his ambitions for the World Championships and the Paris Olympics. He also spoke about his goal of breaching the ominous 90m mark.

When questioned on how he feels about his form going into the tournament at Budapest, Neeraj answered with a kind of surety that comes only with experience.

"Competing and being consistent at the highest level against the world's best athletes is definitely challenging. At the beginning of the year, I had prepared quite well, but then I got injured which led me to skip a few competitions.

"After that, I returned and participated in the Lausanne Diamond League, where my performance was good. Since then, everything has gotten better, and I am happy with my performance and training."

Going into the Athletics World Championships, Neeraj Chopra is spearheading India's campaign, with the heavy weight of expectations on his shoulders. Speaking on how he deals with that kind of pressure, the ace javelin thrower said:

"I have somewhat become accustomed to handling pressure. However, when I participate in competitions that occur once every two to four years, there is undoubtedly a sense of responsibility. But I always give my 100 percent and perform with complete focus. Initially, there were other factors which used to overwhelm me, but gradually I have gotten used to it."

Going into the World Championships in Hungary, Neeraj is backed by some solid performances. When asked whether he has any expectations going into the tournament, the athlete said his priority was competing without the fear of injury.

"For me, the most important thing is to be mentally prepared for the challenge knowing that the World Championships is approaching, and I want to perform well there. I'm not carrying a specific throwing distance or medal target in my mind, but it's important that when I compete there - I don't want to have any fear of injury or anything else on my mind. I want to give it my best, and if that happens, I will come back better than before."

While Neeraj Chopra may not have a specific throwing distance in mind, fans will certainly have high expectations of the javelin thrower.

Specifically, many will be waiting to see if he can finally break that elusive 90m mark. Speaking on the possibility of that happening, Chopra seemed confident of it being on the cards.

"Definitely, I am close. I just need one perfect day with favorable weather conditions and I am confident I will be able to achieve the throw."

Paris 2024 next on the cards for Neeraj Chopra

When asked if he has begun the preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra said that there's still some time for that.

"I believe in taking things step by step. The Olympics are still almost a year away, and currently, the focus is on the World Championships, followed by the Diamond League Final and then the Asian Games."

For Neeraj, the break after the Asian Games is where he will buckle down and get in shape for the 2024 Games.

"There's a season break when I'll have time and will undergo about five to six months of intensive training before getting back into competitions. Planning for it will involve discussions with the team to strategize and introduce new aspects to my game. All will be revealed soon."