"I don’t have any powers": AFI President "helpless" over doping menace

Doping in Indian sporting culture has long been a concerning issue. In fact, in a report recently released by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), India came second in the list of violations with 59 cases, behind Russia. Since 2013, India has consistently ranked in the top 7 in the list of Anti-Doping Rule Violators published by the WADA.

Recently, the doping menace in Indian athletics was in the spotlight once again, when multiple track and field players evaded dope testers at a Delhi State Athletics Championships in September. In a bizarre sight, only one man lined up to run the men's 100m sprint, while another athlete continued to run long after the race was over to escape potential testing.

Now, Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla, has spoken out about the flak he is receiving from World Athletics, the Athletics Integrity Unit, and the WADA over the September incident.

Citing his lack of power, Sumariwalla told Sportstar:

"What can I do, I’m not the police. I can’t arrest them, I don’t have any powers to do any of that. My only power is reporting."

He went on to add that he felt that the media was making an unnecessarily big deal out of the event, claiming that added attention to the situation might lead to a ban for Indian athletes.

"I think everyone is making too much out of it. There is an issue, yes. Is it a big issue? Very big issue. But by keeping on making a big issue out of it, going to international media and seeing which will get India banned is not what we are looking at," he said.

As of now, Adille, who is also the Vice-President of World Athletics, has said that the relevant officials are looking into the issue.

"Now we have an enquiry commission, set up by the chairman of the disciplinary committee, which will look into it. NADA is also looking into it."

Athletes skip tournament in droves as dope-testers arrive at Delhi State Athletics Championships

The audience at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium witnessed a never-before-seen event on the 26th of September, when half of the athletes scheduled to participate failed to show up at the Delhi State Athletics Championships.

Multiple athletes also failed to show up to the medal ceremonies. Given the fact that NADA officials were scheduled to arrive for dope tests that day, the reason behind this mass absence wasn't a mystery to anyone.

A month on from that incident, a verdict is yet to be reached. While official committees have been set up to analyze the issue, it remains to be seen what steps the Delhi State Athletics Association and the Athletics Federation of India take next.