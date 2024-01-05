"I am elected to protect the female category":  Sebastian Coe on participation of transgender athletes

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has stated that the performance of female athletes will be severely affected if transgender athletes compete in the sport.

In March 2023, Coe had earlier announced a ban on transgender women participating in female competitions, irrespective of their testosterone levels. He had further stated that female transgender athletes who had undergone male puberty won’t be allowed to compete in the women's world ranking events.

A recent podcast saw Sebastian Coe interacting with Simon Jordan, where Coe was seen expressing his firm views regarding the ban implemented against transgender women. He stated:

“So, for me, the decision ultimately was based on one very simple proposition - I am elected to protect the female category and if I don't do that no woman will ever win another sporting event.”

He gave a strong opinion related to the issue, mentioning that female athletes won’t be able to win gold medals if transgender athletes are permitted to compete alongside them. Sebastian Coe, however, believed that they should be competing at the local level. He said:

“The transgender issue is only at the elite level. I am not saying that the transgender athletes shouldn’t be able to compete at a local level, they should be. We don’t want them to be denied.”

The double Olympic champion in the men’s 1500m, Sebastian Coe, took over the position of the president of the World Athletics (then IAAF) in August 2015. He was re-elected as the president of the international governing body for a third term at the 54th World Athletics Congress in Budapest in August 2023.

Sebastian Coe criticizes the high ticket prices for Paris Olympics 2024

Sebastian Coe at the Golden Tracks Awards

Sebastian Coe, who was the chief organizer of the London Olympics 2012, wasn’t satisfied with the “high” ticket prices. In a conference call with news agencies, he said:

"We have to accept for all sorts of reasons that Paris will be the most expensive Games both for the international federations but also for the fans.”

Moreover, he showed his concern for the athletes' families, stating that the expensive tickets for the Paris Olympics 2024 can result in many athletes’ families missing out on the best moments of their careers.

He further added:

“Our concern will always be that we want fans in the stadiums watching the events that are at affordable prices and that allow us to grow our sport, and particularly when it comes to the athletes themselves and their families.

Coe also emphasized that the track and field governing body has always considered this, stating:

"It think it is important that families are considered when those athletes, in whichever sport, get to a major championships. It is what we have always tried to do as best as possible in World Athletics."