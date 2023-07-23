"I like this decision!" "Disappointed" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's withdrawal from Monaco meet invites mixed reactions from fans

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's fans had a mixed reaction to the athlete announcing her withdrawal from the Monaco Diamond League. The athlete was supposed to compete at the 400m event again after winning at the 2023 US Track and Field Championship. Fans were highly excited to see the young athlete show another impressive display of her performance.

On Friday, hours before the Diamond Circuit championships, the 23-year-old experienced recurring knee pain. This led her and coach Bobby Kersee to conclude that it was better for Sydney to recover ahead of the World Athletics Championship in August.

As soon as the athlete announced the shocking update, it spread like wildfire on the internet. Track and Field writer Oluwadare also shared the news on his Twitter account, where fans expressed their reactions.

Oluwadare @Track_Gazette has withdrawn from today's Monaco Diamond League due to knee pain!



Although many were disappointed with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's decision, some expressed their support for her:

"I am disappointed, but I agree it’s the best decision to not overexert herself! When the body needs to heal, you should rest and recuperate! Looking forward to her breaking records in Budapest!"

"Let's hope it is indeed minor and she's fully fit for the Worlds."

However, one of the users expressed their disappointment:

"I don’t get how these athletes barely compete but ALWAYS hurt. That statement isn’t just exclusive to her but to a lot of T&F athletes."

Yet, many others showed their support and wished her luck for the World Championships, set to be held next month:

"Just remember she sat out of an open 400 at NYC meet last year and then ran 50.68 for 400H at Worlds. I like this decision!"

"And to think I rushed home from work to see that race live. Ah well.... I wish her well. I want no excuses in Budapest."

I wish her well. I want no excuses in Budapest.

"Disappointed, but can't afford to take risks this close to Budapest"

Surprisingly, a few users believed that Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's decision was to avoid sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, who is the first Irish woman to break the 50-second barrier in the 400 metres.

"Damn, wanted to see how @rhasidatadeleke fared against her. Oh well"

"Dodging Adeleke already"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's reaction at her withdrawal from Monaco meet

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

On Friday, when McLaughlin-Levrone's team announced her withdrawal, the athlete took to her Instagram to share her feelings at the update with her fans. The world record holder at the 400m hurdle added a picture of her from the tracks and wrote:

"I’m super bummed to not be competing this evening in the Monaco diamond league."

Furthermore, she shared that her coach and doctors have taken the decision to pull her out due to her knee injury pain.

Lastly, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone thanked the authorities for the hospitality at Monaco and wished to recover for the World Athletics Championship:

“My prayer is to get back to 100 percent health before the world championships. I’d like to thank the Monaco diamond league for their hospitality and support. Best of luck to all my competitors. Until next time. - SML."