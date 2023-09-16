"I'm heartbroken, I don't know how to explain what I am feeling" - Cynthia Bolingo on missing Diamond League final due to visa issues

Cynthia Bolingo's participation in the 2023 Diamond League final held in Eugene has been thwarted due to a denied visa application. Bolingo, who would have been a finalist in the women's 400m event alongside Lieke Klaver, Candice McLeod, Sada Williams, and Shamier Little, had previously demonstrated her prowess in the sport.

At the Brussels Diamond League, Bolingo outperformed her competition, leaving Klaver and Little behind and topping the lineup. However, her hopes of competing in the USA were dashed as she took to social media to announce her visa issues and expressed her dejection.

"Long story short: Due to a refused visa application, I won't be in Eugene for the Diamond League final," she wrote. "To be honest, I'm heartbroken. I don't know how to explain what I'm feeling at the moment but I have to keep believing in my own process because, as I've always said, everything happens for a reason (but this one is pretty hard to accept)," continued Bolingo.

"It's so frustrating because this Situation is completely out of my control.I wish the other competitors the best of luck," she concluded.

Bolingo was set to be the third representative from Belgian athletics to compete at the Diamond League finals alongside Ben Broeders and Thomas Carmoy.

Cynthia Bolingo's past performances

Cynthia Bolingo celebrates after winning a bronze medal in the women's 400m at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme, 2022 Diamond League Series in Brussels, Belgium

Cynthia Bolingo would have been a formidable contender at the 2023 Diamond League final in Eugene. Her past performances, including a bronze medal at the 2022 Diamond League Series final behind Cofil Fiordaliza and Williams Sada with an impressive time of 50.19 seconds and a bronze at the 2023 European Games held in Poland in the 4x400m mixed relay with a spectacular 3:12.97 team clock.

In 2019, at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, the Belgian athlete finished second in the 400m event with a time of 51.62 seconds. Her recent victory, at the 2023 Brussels Diamond League Meeting, she surpassed the fierce lineup in the women's 400m. Shamier Little, Candice McLeod, and Lieke Klaver were battling for the lead over the first 300m. Little seemed to be headed for victory when at the final few meters of the race, Bolingo stormed past her to clinch the top position with a time of 50.02 seconds, demonstrating her exceptional talent.

Klaver finished second with a time of 50.16 seconds, followed by Little, who clocked 50.58 seconds. Despite the visa setback, Bolingo's athletic achievements continue to shine in the world of track and field.