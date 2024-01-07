"I'm just doing my workout here" - University of Virginia athlete Alahna Sabbakhan defeats man who was convinced he could beat her

Alahna Sabbakhan, a University of Virginia sprinter, defeated a man who was certain of beating her in a 400m race.

The Division 1 track and field athlete's boyfriend's friend challenged her to a 400m race, confident of defeating her. The contender resisted the possibility of being defeated by a woman. In the video shared by the track athlete, they are both seen competing in a 400m race.

While Alahna Sabbakhan is a D1 track athlete, the contender is not a runner by nature. She only agreed to the challenge as she was already performing a 400m workout. As the race started, the athlete kept with the pace of the contender for the first 200m, avoiding any strain.

The contender, who invited his family and friends to spectate, lost his strength due to a lack of fitness after the 200m. Sabbakhan surged and accelerated her speed, steadily widening the gap and crossing the finish line with a substantial lead. The athlete, specializing in 800m, stated that she completed the race in 57 seconds, which was a decent time for a workout.

"I'm just doing my workout here. So yeah there's me pushing hard," Sabbakhan said. "I actually ended up running 57 for this which is pretty good for practice," she added.

The race took place in January 2023, but recently tumbling upon the video, Sabbakhan thought it was a perfect time to share it on her TikTok profile, where she shares her diet and workout videos.

Alahna Sabbakhan recalls being challenged by a man as a kid

Alahna Sabbakhan found her passion for running at the age of five. She is a D1 athlete for the University of Virginia, specializing in 800m. During an interview with Today.com, she stated it wasn't the first time a man challenged her for a race.

“Ever since I was younger, a lot of guys would want to race me on the playground because they thought they could beat me," she said.

Sabbakhan opined that men challenge women assuming it is an easy feat, overlooking the efforts that go behind it.

“We make it look so easy. People who sit on their couch ... it's so easy for them to just sit there and say, 'Oh, I could do that, too, if I tried, if I trained for a little bit' — not realizing how hard it actually is."