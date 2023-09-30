Payton McNabb, a victim who was hit by a trans male volleyball player in 2022, recently criticized celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness for his opinion on the Women's Fairness Act. The 18-year-old also shared the video of the incident that left her seriously injured with a concussion.

36-year-old Jonathan Van Ness has been openly gay throughout his life. Besides being a talented hairstyle, the grooming expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye is also an active advocate of transgender rights.

Recently, in his podcast interview about trans kids with Dax Shephard on Armchair Expert, Jonathan teared up on the struggles that the kids have to bear in order to feel included in sports.

His opinion led many anti-trans supporters to mock him. The hairstylist said in the podcast:

"I wish that people were as passionate about little kids being able to be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women's fairness in sports"

While many mocked the Hollywood personality, the Hiwassee Dam High School senior Payton McNabb, who is also a spokeswoman for Independent Women’s Forum, firmly criticized him.

Expand Tweet

Through the X (formerly Twitter) page, she shared the video of the volleyball match from last year. It showed a high school volleyball player who was a trans male athlete from North Carolina, spiking a ball at McNabb.

The incident gave her a concerning neck injury and left her with a concussion that she continues to bear even today.

Expand Tweet

Sharing the post, Payton McNabb expressing her firm opinion on Jonathna Van Ness’s statement and wrote:

"Jonathan, I’m tried too. I’m tired of suffering from an injury that was caused by a boy pretending to be a girl. I, and so many others, are tired of having to constantly fight this common sense issue. Boys are not welcome in our spaces. Deal with it."

Riley Gaines supported Payton McNabb for banning trans athletes in female sports

Payton McNabb (Image via Sportskeeda)

In April 2023, Payton McNabb urged the state legislature to propose and pass a bill banning trans athletes from partaking in female sports. She expressed that due to 2019’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association policy, which allows biological males to compete in women’s sports against biological females, she had to endure the injury last year.

The teenager further shared that the injury has changed her life forever. Ever since the incident, she has been unable to play volleyball. Although she is playing softball, she is unable to be at her best due to the injury, as it has weakened her ability to understand and retain information.

Undoubtedly, Riley Gaines supported McNabb in her pursuit by sharing an X (formerly known as Twitter) post.

She expressed that she was honored to stand alongside McNabb in NC to continue their fight to protect women’s sports. Gaines also added the video which showed Payton McNabb getting hit by the ball.

Expand Tweet