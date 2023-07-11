Noah Lyles competed in the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships over the weekend. The National Championships saw several athletes being crowned the champion and some of them celebrated the victory with their kids.

Recently, a social media user posted a tweet saying her favorite thing from all the national championships this weekend was seeing all the athletes celebrating their victories with their kids. The social media user wrote:

"My absolute favourite thing from all the national championships this weekend was seeing so many athletes getting to celebrate their achievements with their kids. I’m liking every single picture. Nothing and no one’s gonna stop me on my liking spree."

It seems the tweet has left Noah Lyles unhappy. He responded to the fans tweeting saying:

"Sooo your saying I need to have a kid for more likes."

Athletes such as Clayton Murphy and Kyree King attended their interviews with their kids. Clayton Murphy finished third in the men's 800m finals while Kyree King came in seventh place in the men's 200m finals. Men's triple jump champion at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Donald Scott shared photos with his daughter on his social media.

Noah Lyles is an active social media user, so it's no surprise that he has responded to a fan comment.

How did Noah Lyles perform at the recently concluded 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships?

Leading up to the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Noah Lyles was diagnosed with COVID. He thus missed some of his preparations for the championships.

Lyles also revealed that he has been sick since the New York Grand Prix. The American sprinter competing in the third heat of the 100m, finished in second place with a time of 10.05. In the overall ranking post the heats, he finished in sixth place.

Lyles went on to improve his performance in the semifinals as he finished first in the overall rankings with a time of 9.94. But he dropped to third place in the 100m finals, clocking a time of 10.00.

But his third-place finish was more than enough for him to qualify for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The American sprinter said post-race, as quoted by the official Olympics website:

"It feels really good. Of course, I wanted it to be a lot faster. But I don't care, I made the team. After coming off being sick, I couldn't ask for more."

Noah Lyles will be determined to win the 100m title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The prelims and round one of the 100m at the World Athletics Championships will be held on August 19. The semifinals and finals of the 100m will be held on August 20 during the evening session of the World Championships. Overall the World Athletics Championships will run from August 19 to 27.

