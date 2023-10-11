“I stand firmly with Israel today and always” - Caitlyn Jenner pledges solidarity to Israel amidst the war

Caitlyn Jenner, a known advocate for transgender rights and a former Olympic gold medalist, recently voiced her support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

The unexpected attack launched by Hamas, the organization governing the Gaza Strip, resulted in a tragic loss of life among both Israelis and Palestinians. It also led to the abduction of individuals.

In response, Israel declared a state of conflict with Hamas and began carrying out airstrikes and artillery actions in Gaza. This escalated situation caused casualties among Palestinians and prompted the implementation of a blockade in the region.

Caitlyn Jenner tees off the 5th hole during the Pro-Am as a preview for the 2016 ANA Inspiration Championship at the Mission Hills Country Club

Caitlyn Jenner's expression of solidarity with Israel reflects her beliefs and personal connections. As a member of the Republican Party, which has historically maintained ties with Israel, her stance is aligned accordingly.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, founder of the World Values Network, recognized Caitlyn Jenner as a "Champion of Israel" in 2018.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Caitlyn shared her support for the state through a heartfelt message:

"I am a proud champion of Israel. Several years ago Secretary @stevenmnuchin1, Secretary @seanspicer , and I were all honored as Champions of Israel. It is an award I hold near and dear. I STAND FIRMLY WITH ISRAEL TODAY AND ALWAYS!”

"We had world peace for 4 years under Trump" - Caitlyn Jenner Backs President Donald Trump claim

Caitlyn Jenner has expressed her support for former President Donald Trump, who said that Joe Biden is to blame for the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Trump stated that his presidency would have prevented the war, but he did not expand on any specific measures to do so. Instead, he stressed how his management style had protected Americans during his term.

Caitlyn Jenner retweeted Trump's assertion on X, accusing Biden of being ineffective and provoking the conflict.

Trump made his first campaign appearance in New Hampshire in two months during this trip. He plans to return later this month to formally register his primary campaign.

Jenner wrote on X on the reasons why Trump is right on the evidence of World peace:

"There is no one more responsible than Joe Biden. Weak men lead to bad times. @realDonaldTrump is 100% correct. This never would have happened under the Trump administration. We had world peace for 4 years under Trump! The US, and frankly, the world, need him back!"

