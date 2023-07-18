"I tried and instantly fell in love" - Simone Biles reveals how a daycare field trip saw her take to gymnastics 

Simone Biles recently opened up about the pivotal moment that ignited her passion for gymnastics. Answering a fan's question on her Instagram story on Monday, July 17, the Olympic champion shared a heartwarming anecdote about a "daycare field trip" that set her on the path to greatness.

Biles, who is currently preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she aims to lead the US women's gymnastics team to gold, reflected on her journey in response to the fan's inquiry.

Her quest began at the tender age of six when she was part of a daycare group that visited Bannon's Gymnastix, a local gym in Houston, Texas. It was during this outing that Biles caught the attention of coach Aimee Boorman, who recognized her natural talent and extended an invitation to join the gym.

In her Instagram Story, the 26-year-old shared the significance of that daycare field trip in shaping her destiny. When asked what led her to choose gymnastics over other sports, she explained the profound impact of that pivotal moment. While it may have seemed like a simple outing at the time, it sparked a flame within her that ultimately led her to embrace the world of gymnastics.

"Gymnastics was the first sport I tried, and I instantly fell in love and have done it ever since. It was also a daycare field trip that introduced me to gymnastics," she wrote.

Simone Biles Instagram Q&A session

Gymnastics icons Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas make comeback for Paris Olympics

Gymnasts Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas have made their return to the sport following their breaks after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The dynamic duo will be joining forces with Suni Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around champion, to lead the US team at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Simone Biles displaying her Artistic Gymnastics in the Olympics

Simone Biles, who dominated gymnastics from 2013 to 2021, cemented her legacy with four consecutive World all-around titles and two Olympic all-around gold medals. However, the Tokyo Olympics presented Biles with unprecedented challenges. She made the courageous decision to withdraw from several events due to mental health concerns and experienced a phenomenon known as "the twisties," which impairs a gymnast's spatial awareness mid-air.

Douglas made history by becoming the first African-American woman to claim the Olympic all-around title in London, where she also contributed to the US team's gold medal triumph. Displaying incredible resilience, Douglas returned to Rio in 2016, becoming the first Olympic all-around champion to do so and help the team secure another gold medal.

Following her success in Rio, Douglas took a break from gymnastics, focusing on her personal life and venturing into business endeavors. However, during this period, she faced unwarranted criticism and bullying online, targeting her appearance and performance. Douglas bravely revealed that she battled with depression and anxiety during this challenging time.