"I wanna do this for my team, I wanna do this for my country" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about her thoughts while running a relay

American hurdler and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently revealed the thoughts that surge through her mind while competing in the relay events.

McLaughlin-Levrone secured a gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, along with Allyson Felix, Athing Mu, and Dalilah Muhammad. The American squad clocked an impressive time of 3:16.85 and left behind the Polish and Jamaican squads. McLaughlin-Levrone ran the first leg and gave the team a commendable lead.

Apart from the Olympic glory, the 24-year-old has secured two gold medals in the same event at the World Championships. She contributed to the American squad's victory at the 2019 IAAF WAC in Doha, Qatar, running the second leg. The team featuring McLaughlin-Levrone, Phyllis Francis, Wadeline Jonathas, and Muhammad recorded a world lead of 3:18.92.

Further in the 2022 World Championships on home soil in Eugene, USA, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone along with Britton Wilson, Talitha Diggs, and Abby Steiner defeated the Jamaican and British squad by registering another world lead of 3:17.79 seconds. McLaughlin-Levrone ran the anchor leg leading the team to the top position on the podium.

During a recent conversation on Sherri Show TV, the American sprinter opened up on how she wants to do it for her team and country while running the anchor leg in the relays.

"Honestly before every relay, we kind of all pray together, we talk together and it's always run for the girl behind you. You have to do your part, and so listen, things happen. I've had things happen, and I'm just thinking I wanna do this for my team. I wanna do this for my country. I'm gonna give everything I have and we're gonna see what happens from there," she said.

"That's the plan" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin competes in the Women's 4x400m Relay Final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had to step back from competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, due to a knee injury. She was a heavy favorite to compete in the women's 400m event after her exploits at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, where she recorded a world lead after clocking 48.74 seconds in the event.

During the same interview with the Sherri Show TV, the host Sherri Shepherd questioned her:

"Are we gonna see you heading to Paris?"

To which McLaughlin-Levrone replied:

"That's the plan, God willing."

Apart from her accomplishments in the relay events, she has accumulated multiple accolades in the 400m hurdles event, including gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Championships in Eugene. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone even secured a silver medal in the same event at the 2019 Doha world event.