“I will learn from this” - Neeraj Chopra shifts focus to Asian Games 2023 after Diamond League Finals disappointment

Neeraj Chopra has vowed to learn from his Diamond League Finals performance heading into the 2023 Asian Games.

At the Diamond League finals in Eugene on Saturday, September 16, Neeraj finished second with a best throw of 83.80m. The recently crowned world champion began with a foul, followed by 83.80m, 81.37, 80.74, and 80.90m efforts.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch was named the champion thanks to his final attempt of 84.24m. Finland’s Oliver Helander finished third, with his best effort of 83.74m being just six centimeters short of Neeraj's mark.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after the event, Neeraj vowed to learn from his performance in Eugene and do better in the future.

“I did not feel good with any throw today even during the warm-up. Usually, I feel very good during the warm-up but today I don’t know what happened. But, it’s okay. It happened after a very long time. Otherwise, I have been very consistent but it will teach me something today. I will learn from this,” he said. (via Indian Express)

The 25-year-old said that he will now turn his attention to the final event of the year, the 2023 Asian Games.

“The World Championship was the biggest competition this year and I was very happy to win gold there. I am not happy today with my throw. The position does not matter, I am not happy with the throw. It was 83.80m, I have one more competition left this season, the Asian Games. I will try my best there,” he added.

“There has been too much travel” - Neeraj Chopra looking to rest and recuperate ahead of Asian Games 2023

Diamond League Finals champion Jakub Vadlejch, the oldest competitor in the six-man field, stated his happiness at pipping Neeraj Chopra to top honors.

“It’s always tough competing with Neeraj, but victory is very valuable for me. I’m still dreaming. I felt very good. It’s very difficult, especially at my age, I’m almost 33 years old, so it’s difficult but javelin throw is my life, so I love it,” he expressed.

Neeraj, on the other hand, is looking forward to returning to India and recovering after a period of hectic travel, ahead of the Asiad.

“First, I will recover for the next competition. There has been too much travel from Europe to the USA, back to Europe and then to China. I have not been to India after my World Championship gold and will celebrate with my family and my friends,” he said.

The 2023 Asian Games is scheduled to get underway in Hangzhou, China, on September 23.