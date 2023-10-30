“In love with my best friend” - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares adorable moment with husband Andren Levrone Jr

Two-time Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently shared an adorable moment with her husband, and former NFL player, Andren Levrone Jr. The couple did not visit any fancy restaurant or resort, instead, they seemed to be spending time at their home.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dated Andren for a year in 2021, eventually tying the knot the same year. The 24-year-old athlete and the 28-year-old real estate advisor met through a close friend.

As the couple have been together for a great amount of time, McLaughlin-Levrone recently took a moment to express what Andren Levrone Jr. meant to her.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

She shared an Instagram story of her and her husband chilling in their room. While Andren was using his laptop, Sydney held his left hand which made him smile. Sharing the picture, the 400m hurdles champion athlete captioned it:

“In love with my best friend,” wrote Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

The three-time world champion’s husband, Andren Levrone Jr. is a former NFL player who played as a wide receiver. Initially, he started playing football for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in 2009.

His impressive athletic performances got him a scholarship at the University of Virginia. During his tenure at the institution, he played in 22 games where he caught 46 passes for 864 yards, including 8 touchdowns.

After graduating in 2017, Andren Levrone Jr. played with several NFL teams including the Baltimore Ravens, Caroline Panthers, and Jacksonville. He retired in 2020 at the age of 25 and switched to the real estate world as an advisor and a project engineer.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andren Levrone Jr.’s wedding was nothing less than a dream

After dating for a year, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone got engaged to Andren Levrone Jr. in August 2021. Her husband popped her the question right after the athlete won a gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles by running in 51.46 seconds and shattering a world record at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nine months after their engagement, the couple got married at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia on May 5, 2022. Their celebrations took place at a beautifully romantic and rustic setup designed by Amore Events Co.

Moreover, after the wedding celebrations, Andren told People about starting his married life with McLaughlin-Levrone:

"I have a vision in life, she has a vision in life, and we just kind of merged our visions," says Levrone Jr.

Furthermore, he added:

"And being able to just model that the two of us are partners and what I like to call 'co-laborers' in life”

Lastly, he said that supporting his wife in her athletic endeavors is a fun thing for him to do.