Indian Athletics Asian Games 2023 Results Day 9: Parul Chaudhary, Ancy Sojan shine with silver medals 

Parul Chaudhary started India’s day in Athletics on a grand note at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. On Monday, October 2, she won the silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase after finishing with a timing of 9:27:63. The 28-year-old also surpassed Jebet Ruth’s record in the Asian Games.

Back in 2014, when the Asian Games took place in Incheon, South Korea, Ruth finished the competition with a timing of 9:31:36. Nine years later, the record now belongs to Parul.

Earlier this year, Parul raced to her personal best of 9:15:31 at the World Championships, also helping her to book a berth at the Paris Olympics next year.

Meanwhile, Priti Lamba, who also took part in the 3000m steeplechase event on Monday, won the bronze medal. She finished third after notching her personal best of 9:43:32 to edge past Bahrain’s Mekonen Tigest Getent.

Apart from the 3000m steeplechase, India also won a silver in the women’s long jump event after Ancy Sojan Edapilly punched above her weight. The 22-year-old pulled off her best performance with a jump of 6.63m.

Hailing from Thissur, Kerala, Ancy went past her previous personal best of 6.49m with her fifth attempt. On Sunday, Murali Sreeshankar also brought a medal for India in long jump.

India perform well in 4x400m mixed relay event in Asian Games 2023

India also won a silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event. The team, comprising Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan, finished with a timing of 3:14:34.

The Indian quartet had initially won the bronze medal, but that was upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka were disqualified because of a ‘line infringement’. It also meant that Kazakhstan, who had finished fourth, ended up with a bronze. On Sunday, Jyothi Yarraji’s bronze medal was also upgraded to silver.