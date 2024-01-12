Jamaican sprinter Alana Reid expressed her content while training alongside the 100m world champion and America's favorite sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

The 18-year-old from Jamaica set the junior national record in the 100m at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships event. The previous record was held by the Olympic gold medalist Veronica Campbell Brown. Following her career milestone, she signed a multi-year deal with Nike.

In October 2023, Reid moved to the United States to train alongside Richardson under the guidance of Coach Dennis Mitchell at a track and field club in Florida. In a recent interview with the Jamaican Observer, she opened up about her relationship with the world champion.

"Where Sha’Carri is concerned, it is a good feeling being around her," Reid expressed. "She teaches me a lot and she shows me a lot of stuff. There are times when I will make a few errors, and she will put me aside and say whatever. But it's not for me to come here and focus on anybody; it is to focus on myself and prepare myself to be better than who I am," she continued.

Along with Richardson, Reid also mentioned her bond with the relay gold medalist Twanisha Terry, who trains at the same facility.

"It has been a great experience training here because I have known Tee Tee Terry before I came here, so having her around to guide me helps me a lot," the emerging talent conveyed.

Sha'Carri Richardson's dominance over the Jamaican star sprinters

Silver medalist Shericka Jackson, Gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson, and Bronze medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson displayed incredible execution of her athletics skills at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held last fall.

She asserted her dominance over the two favorite Jamaican sprinters Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Richardson left the Jamaicans behind during the women's 100m event by recording a championship record of 10.65 seconds.

The world champion was followed by Jackson and Fraser-Pryce who recorded a time of 10.72 and 10.77 seconds respectively. The American squad, including Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, and Tamari Davis defeated the Jamaican squad in the women's 4x100m event by clocking 41.03 seconds. The Jamaican squad recorded a time of 41.21 seconds.

The 23-year-old world champion also earned a bronze medal in the 200m event behind Jackson and fellow American Thomas.