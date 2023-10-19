"It's gonna look weird, it's gonna have different stages" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on regrowing her widow's peak

American athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently shared that she is planning to regrow her widow’s peak that she once felt insecure about.

In her latest interaction with her fans, the 400m hurdler narrated a story from her teenage years that made her cut her hair. However, a recent realization has changed her mind.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has mostly carried a sleek bun look on the race track flaunting mid-parted hair. Unknown to the world, the 24-year-old has been hiding her widow’s peak from the world by regularly shaving it off for the past 10 years.

In her recent Instagram story, McLaughlin-Levrone shared a series of videos of her talking about regrowing her widow’s peak. The athlete revealed that when she was in high school, she was talking to a boy who made fun of her widow’s peak.

Regardless of the boy’s intention, her then 15-year-old self was deeply hurt and took the joke seriously. Since then, she has been shaving her widow’s peak.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Furthermore, she talked about the realization that helped her move ahead of her insecurities and embrace her features. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said in the video:

"But I have come to the realization in the past couple of years that this is how God made me and there is never anything wrong with it, but obviously wanting to be accepted by people that’s what I just did," said McLaughlin-Levrone.

She then uncovered her widow’s peak and stated:

"I am going to grow it back, it’s gonna look weird, and it’s gonna have different stages," she added.

The celebrated athlete shared that it might be awkward for her in the beginning to go out with her widow’s peak. But she desires to fight back her insecurities and return to enjoy her body the way it was naturally made by the almighty.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about anxiety and how she dealt with it

McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Although Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the finest athletes in the world, she has experienced insecurities and depression. In her previous media interactions, the athlete has revealed that innumerable opinions about her performance had a negative effect on her mind.

After facing immense anxiety and depression, the athlete fought her negative emotions through her religiosity. In fact, in her biography, 'Far Beyond Gold', she has disclosed information about her anxiety and how she fights with it.

After announcing her book, she wrote in her Instagram post:

"You know that feeling of being held back by your fears? Or the desire to be perfect and constantly failing? I do. I actually know those feelings all too well,” she wrote.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone joins a growing list of sportspersons who have spoken about their struggles with mental health. This has created greater awareness among both fans and athletes about the mental toll that sports can take.