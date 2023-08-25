Jamaica’s Carey McLeod slips before his jump and falls bizarrely at the World Athletics Championships 2023

The 2023 World Athletics Championship’s viewers' hearts skipped a beat when Jamaican athlete Carey McLeod dangerously slipped on the whiteboard during the men’s triple jump event on August 24. The 25-year-old attempted to win the finals but landed at a fourth-place finish.

On Thursday night, Carey McLeod competed against some of the best long jump athletes in the triple jump event. Although he was one of the top medal contenders at the championship, he failed to win the event. Moreover, McLeod’s jump, which somehow landed him past the eight-meter mark, caught the viewers' attention.

Carey McLeod slipped at the whiteboard as he took off. Thanks to his long jump skills, the athlete remained in the air for quite a few seconds until he fell on his face at the pit.

Luckily, he did not experience any injury but concluded at the 8.27 mark, a fourth-place finish. On the other hand, his competitors, Miltiádis Tentóglou from Greece (8.52), Jamaic’s Wayne Pinnock (8.50) and Tajay Gayle (8.27) won the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

Carey McLeod created history at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Jamaican athlete Carey McLeod is also a part of his college team Arkansas Razorbacks. In June 2023, he participated at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to strike a new facility record of 8.26m. It earned him a senior victory in the men's long jump at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

That victory made McLeod Arkansas Razorbacks’s first athlete to become the NCAA outdoor long jump champion after Jarrion Lawson in 2016. He also became his school's 55th national champion in history.

After the race, he told Flo Track.com that he was happy to return to his college team after competing in the Tokyo Olympics for Jamaica. He felt like he always belonged to his institution.

Carey McLeod also shared his thoughts on competing at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, saying:

"I just told my coach I'm not going to give him any more gray hairs."

He added:

"I had a plan just come out here off the first jump and get it over with. I think I did a good job of that, as you can see the way everybody was thrown off. That's one of the things I said I'm not going to do, wait until late. So, I just did it on the first one."