Kenny Bednarek: "Low key waiting for someone to steal my phone in the NYC subway"

Olympic medalist Kenny Bednarek, who specializes in the 200m event, recently posted a meme referring to sprinting.

Bednarek notably secured a silver medal in the 200m event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by clocking a time of 19.68 seconds. In the same year, he recorded a time of 19.70 seconds, clinching a Diamond League 200m season championship at the Weltklasse meet in Zurich.

The 25-year-old took to social media to react to the GIF of a male sprinting in what appears to be a parking garage. With a touch of humor, he expressed that he wouldn't mind if someone snatched his phone on the NYC subway, giving him a chance to pursue and retrieve it.

"Low key waiting for someone to steal my phone in the NYC subway just so I can run after and catch them," the Olympian wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 200m specialist ran the most sub-20 performances of 200m in the 2021 season. During the 2022 World Athletics Championships held on the home soil, he clinched a silver medal by recording a time of 19.77 seconds.

Bednarek earned his spot in the elite group, along with Isaac Makwala, by recording a sub-20 and sub-45 times in a single day. He achieved this feat in 2019 at the NJCAA National Championships in Mexico, where he clocked 19.82 seconds and 44.73 seconds in 200m and 400m, respectively.

Kenny Bednarek celebrates Christmas with his girlfriend

Kenny Bednarek celebrates Christmas with his girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet.

Kenny Bednarek celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet, an Indian professional golfer, whom he met in 2020.

The Oklahoma native shared a picture of the couple and their dog, Rambo, posing with the Christmas tree. Both were seen twinning in pajamas with the character 'Simba' on them. While the sprinter opted for a multi-colored sweater, the golfer wore a solid red sweater, embracing the Christmas spirit.

Bednarek extended warm Christmas greetings to his fans, captioning his post:

"Merry Christmas from us."

Expand Tweet

The American sprinter also shared a few glimpses as the couple enjoyed their time in New York City. They started the day with a tour of the Empire State Building, following which they visited the La Grande Boucherie, a French restaurant.

Screenshot of Kenny Bednarek's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kenny Bednarek's Instagram story.

The couple was seen having a wonderful experience at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. They concluded the day with an Italian dinner at the Lattanzi Restaurant, enjoying a glass of wine.

Screenshot of Kenny Bednarek's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Bednarek's Instagram story.