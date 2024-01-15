"Looking like Wonder Woman out here" - Noah Lyles shares behind the scenes moments from latest Olympics video

Noah Lyles recently featured in an Olympics video in collaboration with the cast and crew of the Netflix show "Emily in Paris".

The video follows an extravagant pitch for what Lyles' outfit at the games should be and shows the American running in a huge golden cape that tramples other runners.

The World Champion shared the behind-the-scenes footage of creating the commercial, along with a hilarious voiceover telling viewers what was going on.

Noah Lyles kicks off the video with an acknowledgment of his over-the-top outfit, saying,

“Yup, that's me, I know what you're thinking, ‘what the heck is he wearing’.

Then he goes on to explain his costume, emphasizing that the intent was to ensure that everything was gold and shiny, in line with the 26-year-old’s bold personality.

“Well, we first started by busting down everything on here. We had to make sure everything was gold, everything was shiny, even the arm bands, even the bicep bands, look at that, looking like Wonder Woman out here.”

“Then we moved on to the robe, this thing was so heavy we had to get other people to carry it so I didn't trip. It was a lot.”

After the outfit was perfected, the next shot involved Lyles' acting. The American explained that his co-actor for the scene, Lily Collins, wasn't available, forcing him to go solo.

“Finally, we got down in the chair and we were able to start acting. Yes I did a little bit of acting, I think I had two lines, yes, count them, - two! Unfortunately, my acting partner was not there, (so) we had to visualize that she was there.”

Next, Noah Lyles and Co. went outside to test out the ridiculously large cape that the sprinter sports in the commercial. Lyles let fans know about the dangers of the cape, which included a couple of people getting tangled up in it.

“Then we went outside to test the cape, and oh my god look at this thing, it's huge, how could somebody not get tangled up in this. Well, I mean a few people did. Speaking of those people, here they are, the great actors and runners who decided that they would willingly get entrapped by a cape for me.”

Lastly, the cast and crew move on to the final running scene of the commercial, where Noah Lyles races to the gold as the runners behind him fall prey to his cape.

“Then we finally moved on to the running, lots and lots of running. And it was very cold, did I mention there was a lot of running? After they decided that this is what they wanted, we put on the cape and finished it up.”

Noah Lyles aims for historic quadruple at the Paris Olympics

Though Noah Lyles won't arrive in Paris decked up in gold jewelry and a huge cape, he will be catching the eyes of plenty regardless. The sprinter, who completed the revered treble at the 2023 World Championships, is looking to one-up himself in August.

Going into the Games, Lyles is the easy favorite for gold in his specialty event, the 200m. Additionally, if his form at the World Championships is anything to go by, the American also poses a significant threat in the 100m event. If he does win gold in both these events, he will become only the tenth man in history to achieve this feat.

Lyles is likely to land a third podium finish alongside the US team in the 4x100 m relay. However, the 26-year-old has upped the ante and stated that he also intends to go for gold in the 4x400m relay, an event where he has never competed on the international stage previously.

While many find the claim outlandish, Noah Lyles did prove that he was a force to be reckoned with when he landed the treble in Budapest last year, another feat that many were skeptical about. As the Olympics roll around, it remains to be seen if the American delivers on his promise and makes history in doing so.