M.R. Poovama receives justice from Kerala HC in doping case 

M.R. Poovama, a three-time Asian Games gold medalist and Arjun Awardee has been embroiled in arbitration proceedings with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for a long time now.

The Keralite first got involved in the suspension drama all the way back in February 2021. Poovama was initially suspended for a three-month period after a methylhexaneamine (MHA) violation.

Unfortunately, 18 months later, in September 2022, the sprinter's suspension was extended to two years following an appeal by the NADA.

The doping agency went back on its word just a year later and wrote to the Athletics Federation of India to let them know that Poovama's suspension had ended and that she was cleared to compete. Following this, the 33-year-old was seen in action at the 400m event at the Sri Lankan National Championships in Diyagama in July 2023.

A couple of months later, in September 2023, the NADA changed its mind once again and informed the AFI that Poovama was still suspended, with the dates unspecified.

In the midst of all this, Poovama and her lawyers approached the Kerala High Court for justice. The sprinter received immediate relief when the judge ordered that the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) had to re-examine the case and provide clarification pertaining to the commencement of the runner's ineligibility period.

In a virtual hearing, the ADAP decided to backdate the commencement of Poovama's two-year ineligibility period to the original February 2021. This means that the athlete's suspension ended on February 18, 2023.

NADA tries to level a new charge against M.R. Poovama

After prolonging M.R. Poovama's suspension much more than feels necessary, the National Anti-Doping Agency is now leveling a new charge against the athlete, one that feels ridiculous. The agency is claiming that the Keralite violated Article 10.14.1 (Prohibition against participation during ineligibility or provisional suspension).

Given that Poovama competed at the Sri Lankan National Championships only after the go-ahead from NADA, this charge feels quite baseless. Additionally, now that the ADAP has backdated the commencement of the sprinter's suspension to February 21, Poovama would be well within her right to compete in July 2023.