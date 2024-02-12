Millrose Games 2024 prize money: How much money do the winners receive?

The 2024 Millrose Games had some intense races, and the medal winners walked away from the event with an exciting amount of prize money. While the Games have always been a coveted event amongst athletes, they were inducted into the World Athletics’ list of Gold Indoor Tour competitions in late 2023, upping the ante for medal winners.

According to the rules of the WA, every Gold meeting on the calendar will offer at least USD 7,000 as prize money for each individual discipline included in the program. Of the total sum, $3,000 will be reserved for the winners. There are a total of seven Gold meetings on the current calendar, with the Millrose Games being one of them.

Outside of the money that athletes receive for finishing on the podium, there are also additional prizes for performing well on the World Athletics Gold Tour. Every year, the tour has “scoring disciplines,” where competitors' best three results will count towards their overall point score.

The athlete with the highest scores in each discipline at the end of the tour will receive an additional USD 10,000 bonus, alongside a wild card entry to the 2024 Glasgow World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The scoring disciplines change every year, and for 2024 they are: the women's 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump, and the men’s 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump, shot put.

2024 Millrose Games highlights

The Millrose Games always offer fans an exciting day, and 2024 was no different. The event saw the fall of multiple World and American records, much to the delight of audiences.

The highlights of the day were undoubtedly the men’s 2-mile and the women's 60m hurdles. Josh Kerr, the 1500-meter world champion, breached Mo Farah’s 2-mile World Record, clocking an 8:00.67. Meanwhile, Devynne Charlton replicated Kerr’s feat in the women's 60m hurdles. She clocked a time of 7.67 to break Susanna Kallur’s 2008 World Record by just 0.01 seconds.

The men's and women's 60m sprints, perhaps the most anticipated race of the event, also lived up to the hype. In the men's event, Christian Coleman started his season with a win, clocking a 6.51. On the other end, Julien Alfred shocked everyone when she set a world lead time in the women's 60m, running a 6.99.

American records that were broken yesterday at the Millrose Games include the women's mile and 2 mile. Elle St. Pierre bettered her national record in the mile, while Alicia Monson broke St. Pierre’s 2-mile record with a 9:09.70.