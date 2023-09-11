Noah Lyles recently revealed that his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield pursued him to pull off his unique nail design at the world championships in Budapest. After winning three medals at the races, the American athlete was seen flaunting his stylish nails at the stadium last month.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championship, the athlete made headlines not just for winning gold medals in three different events but also for carrying his eccentric look on the track. The athlete had strategically pulled off an aerodynamic hairstyle to minimize wind resistance. Apart from his hair, Lyles had painted his nails with golden stars, perhaps signifying his chances to win gold.

Noah Lyles at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Interestingly, Lyles had no idea about how he could experiment with his nails. In his recent interview with GQ Sports, he revealed,

“I've kind of wanted to do designs with my nails for a long time, but I've never really got into it.”

At that time, his girlfriend and Jamaican sprinter, Junelle Bromfield convinced him to pull off his unique nails ahead of the 2023 world championship. Noah Lyles said in the interview,

“Finally, my girlfriend was like: You just need to do it for Worlds,” Lyles said.

Furthermore, Lyles shared that he was hanging out at Planet Smoothie when a waitress brought him the drinks he ordered. As soon as the athlete noticed her hands, he asked her about where she got her nails done.

The lady provided him with the nail artist's number. Noah Lyles had to wait for a month to get the designer’s appointment. Moreover, when the 26-year-old finally went to get his nails done, he was shocked. He revealed,

“We finally get on, I walk in, it is this little girl. I said, “How old are you?” She said, “Well, I'll be 16 next week.” [Laughs] And she just started going at it.”

Who is Noah Lyles’ girlfriend?

Lyles at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Noah Lyles’ girlfriend Junelle Bromfield is a 25-year-old Jamaican athlete who specializes in the 4x400-meter relay. She also has a list of impressive athletic achievements. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist won a silver in the 4x400m relay race at last year’s world championship.

Moreover, she won the World Indoor Championships in 2022 and claimed silver at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Presently, Junelle Bromfield ranks 32nd in the women's 400m, according to the World Athletics site.