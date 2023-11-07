"My lifelong dream has come true" - NCAA athlete Udodi Onwuzurike decides to turn professional

Udodi Onwuzurike, a rising young star in the world of sprinting, has decided to forego his remaining two years of NCAA eligibility in order to turn pro.

Two years ago, in 2021, Udodi signed with the prestigious Stanford University after making a name for himself as one of the best high-school sprinters from Michigan. Given that the California University isn't known for its athletics department, many were skeptical over the youngster's choice.

However, Udodi Onwuzurike proved his mettle in his two years at Stanford, racing to an NCAA 200m title win, alongside breaking school records in the 100 and 200m.

Now, the Nigerian youngster has decided to forego his remaining years of collegiate eligibility, as he announced on his social media accounts.

Udodi began the announcement by expressing his gratitude to his Heavenly Father, and family for their endless support.

"I would like to begin by expressing my gratitude to my Heavenly Father. Without the enduring blessings He has bestowed upon me, I wouldn't find myself in my current position. I must also extend my heartfelt thanks to my family, who have been my unwavering pillars of support during these difficult times; I am endlessly thankful for all you've done for me.''

Then, Onwuzurike thanked the coaching staff of the University, who helped him clock a 19.76 personal best in the 200m, alongside school records in the 60m, 100m, 200i and 200m. Udodi also extended his thanks to his teammates from the Stanford team, writing,

"To the entire Stanford coaching staff, thank you for affording me the opportunity to compete here at Stanford. Your unwavering belief in me and the guidance you've provided have been instrumental in my journey here at Stanford. I am forever grateful for your invaluable contributions to my growth as an athlete and as an individual. To my teammates, thank you for making this chapter of my life so memorable and enjoyable. The memories we've created together will always have a special spot in my heart."

"Although I've only spent two years here, my time here has been a realization of every aspiration I held as a Stanford track and field athlete. The privilege of representing this esteemed institution, alongside my extraordinary teammates and coaches, is an honor that fills my heart with a profound sense of gratitude."

Udodi Onwuzurike ended the note by announcing his decision to turn pro, but is yet to announce an agency or sponsor.

"After much prayer and discussion, I will be forgoing the remaining two years of my collegiate eligibility and will be turning professional. My lifelong dream has come true, bringing both excitement and reflection with this fresh opportunity. Thank you, Stanford, for everything. This is not a goodbye, but a new beginning."

Udodi Onwuzurike's career highlights

Udodi Onwuzurike has had quite the career despite his young age. The runner won the World Athletics U-20 Championships in 2021, representing Nigeria.

During his time at the Stanford University, Udodi Onwuzurike was crowned NCAA champion and won the PAC-12 title in May this year. The youngster has shown immense promise so far, and the sprinter's fans will keep a close eye on him as he turns pro.