Yogesh Kathuniya, the accomplished Indian para-athlete, spoke about his remarkable journey to become one of the top para-athletes in the country.

Kathuniya's story is one of resilience, determination, and hard work as he overcame Guillain–Barré syndrome at age nine.

His significant achievements include winning a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo and receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award. Kathuniya reflects on the emotional significance of these moments, offering a glimpse into the personal and professional impact of such recognition.

Looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Yogesh Kathuniya discussed his mental and physical preparation in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. He is currently focusing on achieving a gold medal and addressing the challenges that lie ahead.

Excerpts from Yogesh Kathuniya's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

#1 You overcame Guillain–Barré syndrome at 9, a rare neurological condition. Can you share the journey of overcoming this challenge?

Yogesh Kathuniya: Overcoming, of course, was difficult. The GB syndrome struck me in 2006, and it was very challenging since I was revolving in a wheelchair for around three years. It was a very difficult time for me, and I was not even able to eat on my own. My mother used to feed me during those days.

Our financial situation was also not great, but we still managed to arrange physiotherapy sessions. After that, I slowly gained back my normal condition in the recovery phase.

#2 How did the experience of regaining muscle strength and learning to walk again at a young age shape your determination?

Yogesh Kathuniya: Often in childhood, I used to see children playing around. But in my case, I was revolving in the wheelchair throughout, and I often used to ask my sister when I be able to play normally. My sister used to motivate me by telling me that I would definitely play one day with my feet on the ground.

#3 You attended the Indian Army Public School and later, Kirori Mal College in Delhi. How did your educational journey influence your character, and when did you pursue para sports?

Yogesh Kathuniya: Yes, Army Public School has helped me in various ways. The most important thing there was learning the discipline. Since my father was also from an army background, it helped me a lot to get accustomed to their lifestyle and discipline. Talking about my college life, I just enjoyed my time there since I made a lot of new friends.

#4 Sachin Yadav, the general secretary of the students' union, motivated you to take up sports. Can you elaborate on how this encouragement influenced your decision to enter the world of para-sports?

Yogesh Kathuniya: Sachin Yadav has motivated me so much to take up the sport. His words of encouragement have always been a motivating factor for me. He has been an influencer in my life as he made me feel I can also achieve things in life. Such motivating factors will bring up a lot of para-athletes, especially in India, as they lack encouragement.

#5 In 2018, you set a world record in the F36 category with a discus throw of 45.18m at the World Para Athletics European Championships. How did this achievement impact your confidence and approach to your career in para-athletics?

Yogesh Kathuniya: Yes, I set the world record in 2018, and it was a great feeling for me personally. I got a lot of confidence as well because I was just an international player before who represented India.

But through this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized me, which was a different feeling for me altogether that cannot be expressed in words. That made me very happy and push myself even more for the upcoming tournaments.

#6 What inspired your love for discus throwing, and how do you find it different from other sports?

Yogesh Kathuniya: Discuss Throw seemed always different for me from other sports as it is a very aggressive and strength-based game in nature. Since my height also became an advantage for me, I started developing more interest in the sport. The game inspired me overall to get into the realm of sports.

#7 Winning a silver medal in the men's discus throw F56 at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo was a significant achievement. Can you describe the emotions and significance of that moment?

Yogesh Kathuniya: After winning the silver medal in the F56 category, I could not control my emotions. The media was ready with a lot of questions, but I was not able to answer properly as I was running out of words in happiness. It was a huge moment in my life.

#8 In November 2021, the President of India awarded the Arjuna Award for your outstanding performance at the Paralympics. How did this recognition impact you personally and professionally?

Yogesh Kathuniya: This recognition was very important to me personally, as winning an Arjuna Award for an athlete is very important, and it motivates me to perform better. The amount of dedication and hard work the athletes put in after such recognition is huge, and I feel it was a motivation for me also to push harder.

#9 After success at the Paralympics, you started the Yogesh Throwing Academy. What motivated you to establish the academy, and how has it evolved over the past one-and-a-half years?

Yogesh Kathuniya: I started the Yogesh Throwing Academy because I wanted to give a platform for para-athletes, especially to practice and showcase their skills. We have had a lot of para-athletes shining their way through, like Pushpinder, who achieved a fifth spot in the World Championships. He also clinched a bronze medal in the Asian Games in Javelin Throw.

Mannu Khatkar is also a part of the academy and won a bronze medal in the Asian Games in shot put. There are a lot of young para-athletes who come and train with me in the academy. They push me and motivate as well as they train with me regularly. That helps me also to stay in the competitive spirit throughout.

#10 Your passion for discus throwing and desire to roar like a lion are evident. How do you stay motivated in your journey, and what goals have you set for yourself, particularly looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Paralympics?

Yogesh Kathuniya: My target for 2024 will be to breach the 50-meter mark and break my own world record of 2022, where I scored 49.34 meters.

Yogesh Kathuniya in action (@YogeshKathuniya on X)

#11 Can you share your experience of competing at the Paris 23 Para Athletics World Championships, where you won silver again, adding to your Paralympic success?

Yogesh Kathuniya: I was not that happy with the result of the Para Athletics World Championships since even if I won the silver, the level for which I practiced, I was not able to deliver it. I won silver in Asian Games as well but I was not satisfied with the performance.

#12 Your mother played a significant role in your recovery and is your biggest supporter. How has her support influenced your career, and what does it mean to you personally?

Yogesh Kathuniya: The role of my mother is very important in my whole career. She takes care of the whole diet part, and all of my family members have been very supportive, starting from my training schedule and what I eat regularly. I mostly stay with my parents in my house and hardly prefer staying outside in hostels.

#13 How do you stay connected with your family while competing abroad, and what role do they play in your journey?

Yogesh Kathuniya: When I go and play abroad, I spend a specific amount of time with my family after my training session. Every day, I have a word with them, and I feel bad even if I miss it on certain days. Those are very important to me, and we stay connected through video calls.

#14 You have mentioned your desire to make the Yogesh Throwing Academy as big as a stadium. Can you share your vision for the academy's future and how you plan to make it a global center for training athletes?

Yogesh Kathuniya: My long-term goal is to have the biggest academy for all athletes. I want to create an indoor academy for throwing, especially for para-athletes, because there is a lot of struggle that they go through in a wheelchair, and I will make sure that wheelchairs are also easily accessible for them to make their lives easier.

#15 What message do you have for aspiring athletes, especially those facing challenges, as they pursue their dreams in para sports?

Yogesh Kathuniya: For young athletes, challenges are going to be there, so please learn how to face them. Before you decide to quit, think about why you started. People are going to say things, and we will have to overcome those. It's a goal that you can only see, and you are the one who will make it big if you put in adequate effort.

#16 With Paris 2024 on the horizon, how are you mentally and physically preparing for the challenges and opportunities of another prestigious event?

Yogesh Kathuniya: This is going to be the biggest challenge, both physically and mentally. It is important to be fit mentally as well because there will be times when we are completely blank, have to control the butterfly emotions, and just play this as another event and not see it as a big one. Because when I feel blank, I won’t be able to concentrate on my throws, so I’m working on my mental fitness as well.

#17 Are there specific aspects of your training or areas of improvement you are focusing on as you aim for a gold medal in 2024?

Yogesh Kathuniya: The training area for improvement would be getting exposure to foreign conditions. We will leave for the camps in a few weeks there and will train in those conditions. I will definitely return with a medal, and there are three instances now in which I have won silver medals. I will push myself more and win a gold for India this time.

#18 How do you see your role in shaping the future of Indian para-athletics, and what changes or improvements would you like to see in supporting and recognizing para-athletes in the country?

Yogesh Kathuniya: Indian para-athletics is growing at a much faster pace in the country than we could ever imagine. Now, the athletes also know that they have a good platform in India. Before 2021, there wasn’t this level of competition and growth, but now things have changed a lot.

#19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated you for winning a silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw-F54/55/56 at the Asian Para Games. How does such recognition from the highest level of government impact your motivation and sense of achievement?

Yogesh Kathuniya: When the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, congratulated me, it was obviously a different feeling altogether, and it motivated me so much to perform even better in the upcoming championships, especially for the Para athletes.

We often see them being hyper in nature as they fight both in their personal and professional lives to grow. They face the highest difficulty of challenges, and that's why such recognition means so much to the players.

#20 Can you summarize your major achievements, including the Tokyo Paralympics silver medal, Arjuna Award, and recent success at the World Para Athletics Championships? How do these accomplishments contribute to your overall goals and aspirations?

Yogesh Kathuniya: At the International level, as of now, I have won four medals. In World Championship 2019, when I won a bronze medal for the first time, that changed my whole life. I will keep pushing myself forward to perform better, and I would like to give color to my dreams.

This exclusive was written by Deepa Ramasubramanian.