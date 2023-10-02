Nandini Agasara refutes Swapna Barman's transgender allegations, vows to contact Athletics Federation of India to deal with the issue

Asian Games 2023 bronze medallist Nandini Agasara has refuted the transgender allegations leveled by compatriot Swapna Barman.

At the quadrennial event on in Hangzhou Sunday, October 1, Nandini won a bronze medal in the women’s heptathlon while Swapna finished fourth and was out of medal contention.

After the event, Swapna took to social media and claimed that she lost her medal to a transgender and stated that it was against the rules of athletics. While she did not name Nandini explicitly, it is evident who Swapna was targeting considering her compatriot won the bronze medal.

She said in a now-deleted social media post:

"I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to transgender women at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou,China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our athletics. Help me and support me please. #protestforfairplay."

Nandini has hit back at Swapna's claims and challenged her to show proof of her claims. She also said that she would take up the issue with the Athletics Federation of India.

"I know what I am. Ask her to show proof. I will also show that I have won the medal for India. I only want to do well for the country. Now we have won, so people have started talking about it. I will take up this issue with AFI for sure. I wanted to enjoy the moment of winning the medal but going back to India as my mother is not well," she told India Today.

"It is not possible to achieve such performance in 4 months" - Swapna Barman on Nandini Agasara's Asian Games 2023 performance

Swapna Barman questioned Nandini Agasara's Asian Games 2023 performance and said that no athlete could raise their level so much in just four months.

"One thing is that I have been practicing for 13 years, I have learned how much performance I have achieved by practicing a lot. It is not possible to achieve such performance in 4 months, everyone knows it, you must also know it. one event is not to be held in heptathlon. But I will not talk to him now. I will do so later," she told India Today.

She further said that she did not think Nandini would be a part of the event at the Asian Games.

"He was probably not selected even in the Asian Championships. After that, I thought maybe he won't do it here either, but when the tickets came I saw that his name was also there. He also had a journey on 6th," she added.