Neeraj Chopra finishes second at Zurich Diamond League 2023 

Neeraj Chopra finished second at the 2023 Zurich Diamond League on Friday after a throw of 85.71m.

The newly crowned World Champion finished behind Jakub Vladlejch of the Czech Republic, and ahead of Germany's Julian Weber. Vladlejch's best throw at the event was 85.86m on his fourth attempt.

Coming into the tournament, Chopra had already qualified for the Diamond League Series final, and his focus was, therefore, more on his health.

"For me, the focus was just to stay healthy and to give my 100 percent in my next competitions," he said. "Sometimes we need to read our body. Today, I feel OK, I am 100 percent OK, but I did not push too much. Sometimes, our No. 1 goal is to stay healthy. Today I gave it my best, but still with the focus to stay healthy."

The Indian still managed to put on an impressive show in Letzigrund, with three foul attempts, as well as an 80.79, an 85.22, and an 85.71.

Reflecting on his performance at the Zurich Diamond League, Chopra said:

"I feel very good now, because everyone is a little tired after the World Championships - we gave our 100 percent there, but for this competition here my focus was to just stay healthy, and we have to focus now for Eugene (Diamond League final) and then the Asian Games."

Come the Diamond League final, the Indian will be looking to add another gold to his already impressive collection that includes Olympic gold, a World Championships gold, an Asian Games win, and a Diamond League gold.

Murali Sreeshankar stuns at Zurich Diamond League, secures spot in Diamond League final

Another Indian who put on a solid display at the 2023 Zurich Diamond League was long jumper Murali Sreeshankar.

Sreeshankar finished fifth at his third Diamond League event of the year, after scoring 7.99m, 7.96m, 0, 7.96m, and 7.93m in his five attempts.

Miltiadis Tentoglou finished first with an 8.20m jump, while Tajay Gayle and Jarrion Lawson claimed second and third places respectively.

Sreeshankar's admirable performance at the Zurich Diamond League earned him four points and secured qualification for the Diamond League final. Sreeshankar is only the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the prestigious event.