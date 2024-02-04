"Never stopped believing, fought every step" - Sara Hall on finishing fifth at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Veteran American marathoner Sara Hall recently expressed her mixed emotions after finishing fifth at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.

The 40-year-old marathoner secured the fifth position after clocking a time of 2:26.06. Fiona O'Keeffe topped the women's marathon category with 2:22.20. O'Keeffe, along with Emily Sisson (2:22.42) and Dakotah Lindwurm (2:25.31), earned their spots to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although, Hall was unable to earn a spot for the Olympics, her time set an American master's marathon record which was previously held by Des Linden, who achieved the feat in Chicago in 2023 after registering a time of 2:27.35.

Hall led the pack for the first 18 miles only to face severe cramps in her leg and neck between the 18th and 19th miles that derailed her performance. Undeterred by the challenge, she continued until Jessica McClain passed her between miles 25 and 26.

Hall took to social media to express her mixed emotions, stating that even after finishing fifth, she was delighted about the efforts and the determination she executed during the race.

"5th at the Olympic Trials marathon. This one hurts more than any of the other 7, and yet I feel proud and have no regrets. Was in 3rd/could see 3rd the whole last lap as I battled through cramps. Never stopped believing, fought every step," the veteran marathoner wrote on X.

A look at Sara Hall's athletics journey

Sara Hall of Team United States reacts after competing in the Women's Marathon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Sara Hall has had a notable athletics journey so far. Born on April 15, 1983, in Santa Rosa, California, she is the first California athlete to ever win four state cross-country titles.

The athlete has been a NCAA track and field runner-up thrice in the 5000m indoor and 3000m events. In 2003, Hall secured the third position at the NCAA Women's Cross Country Championship and led Stanford University to achieve a team title.

Moreover, in 2011, she secured a gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Pan American Games. Sara Hall was placed second at the 2020 London Marathon after recording a time of 2:22.01 and earned a bronze medal at the 2021 Chicago Marathon after clocking 2:27.19.