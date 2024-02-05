"New team member" - Jakob Ingebrigtsen confirms he and his wife Elisabeth are expecting their first child

Jakob Ingebrigtsen announced on his social media that he and his wife Elisabeth Asserson Ingebrigtsen will welcome a baby in June 2024.

Jakob and Elisabeth met each other when they were 16 years old. In 2021, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist proposed to his longtime girlfriend. Just as they had wanted, the couple had an American-style wedding on September 23, 2023, with 10 attendants, including five bridesmaids and five groomsmen.

On January 3, 2024, the two-time World champion broke the news through his Instagram handle through a post, captioned as:

“New team member coming in June. 🩷”

Ingebrigtsen shared two images of him with his wife in the black and white filter, where he can be seen holding a small baby outfit. The couple were all smiles posing for the pictures.

This time, the Norwegian middle-distance runner is expected to open his 2024 season late as he pulled out of the World Indoor Championships 2024 in Glasgow, UK, from March 1 to March 3, 2024, owing to an Achilles injury.

The 2023 was yet another successful year for Jakob Ingebrigtsen. He began his year by winning two gold medals in the men’s 1500m (3:33.95) and 3000m (7:40.32) at the European Indoor Championships 2023.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Jakob collected gold in the men’s 5000m and silver in the 1500m. He was able to defend his 5000m title, clocking 13:11.30, but fell agonizingly short in the 1500m as he lost against Great Britain’s Josh Kerr, bagging a consecutive silver.

He ended his year 2023 with victories at the Diamond League 2023 Final as he clinched the men’s mile and 3000m events. In the mile, he missed out on the world record as he recorded a time of 3:43.73, while he clocked the third-fastest time in history in the 3000m (7:23.63) in Eugene.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen reveals his plans for 2024

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway celebrates after winning gold in the Men's 5000m Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Letsrun.com, Jakob Ingebrigtsen said that he hasn’t lost anything despite his injury and has many training hours left for the Paris Olympics 2024. The defending champion stated:

“I am very confident that I have not lost anything. In addition, I have many training hours in the bank. It will be good in the Olympics.”

Ingebrigtsen also revealed that he is planning to go to an altitude camp in the middle of March (either Flagstaff or Sierra Nevada in Spain). From there, he will be flying directly to compete at the Prefontaine Classic (Eugene Diamond League) scheduled on May 25.