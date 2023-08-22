Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson became the first pair to win the men's and women's 100m world championship titles, respectively, for the USA since 2017.

Lyles earned the top position on the podium by completing the race in 9.83 seconds. Richardson toppled the star-studded lineup with a time of 10.65 seconds. They became the first pair since 2017 to earn the world champion title after Justin Gatlin in men's 100m and Tori Bowie in women's 100m.

Justin Gatlin left Christian Coleman and Usain Bolt behind to complete the 100m sprint in 9.92 seconds at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, United Kingdom. Bowie earned the title by running the 100m in 10.85 in the 2017 WAC.

Noah Lyles topped the 100m sprint by leaving Letsile Tebogo and Zharnel Hughes behind. Tebogo completed the sprint in 9.88 seconds to finish in second place.

Richardson competed in a star-studded lineup, including two Jamaican star sprinters, Shelly-Ann Frase-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. The American sprinter left Jackson behind, who was running in the fifth lane, to stand second on the podium. Jackson completed the sprint in 10.72 seconds. Fraser-Pryce was third to cross the finish line with a time of 10.77 seconds.

Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson's appearances at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after winning the women's 100m finals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Noah Lyles and Shacarri Richardson are the style icons in the athletics world. Both of the American sprinters have never been shy to don their styles at any race and the fans seem to love it.

Along with his glorious victory, the spectators in Budapest witnessed a new look of Lyles featuring his new aerodynamic hairstyle, which he put on with the aim to save milliseconds of his timings. He was also seen sporting new, unique nail art.

Richardson, who is known for her dazzling hairstyle and vibrant outfit, did not fail to amaze the spectators too. The 23-year-old was seen donning a striking hairstyle and quirky nails.

Richardson will be competing in the women's 200m against fellow USA team member Gabby Thomas. The heats for the event will be held on August 23, 2023, with the semi-finals and finals in the next two days.

Noah Lyles will further compete to defend his title in the men's 200m, with the heats starting on August 23, 2023. A few days back Lyles disclosed his record-breaking goal to complete the 200m race in 19.10 seconds and breaking Usain Bolt's 14 year old record of 19.19 seconds.