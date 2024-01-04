Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson recognized among 2023's top sports personalities by AIPS

Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Shericka Jackson were included in the World’s Top Sports Personalities in 2023 by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). They all had impressive 2023 seasons during which they won accolades at the World Athletics Championships and Diamond League.

USA’s sprinting sensation Noah Lyles achieved a historic treble at the Budapest World Championships 2023 as he clinched the gold medals in the men’s 100m, 200m, and 4x100m, teaming up with Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Brandon Carnes. With this, the 26-year-old became the first man to accomplish the treble since legendary Usain Bolt in 2015.

Another star athlete from the USA, Sha’Carri Richardson also showcased a strong outing at the global championships, winning two gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay, and a bronze medal in the 200m event. Her timing of 10.65 seconds in the final of the women’s 100m in Budapest saw her setting a new Championship record which was also the fifth fastest in the discipline's history.

Shericka Jackson became the world champion in the women’s 200m event and bagged two silver medals in the women’s 100m and 4x100m events at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. Besides this, she emerged as the Diamond League champion in 100m and 200m events.

For their exceptional performances in 2023, Lyles, Jackson, and Richardson were ranked 13th, 12th, and 22nd, respectively, in the list of the World’s Top Sports Personalities of the Year by AIPS. A panel of 405 sports journalists from 107 nations took part in the voting process.

Noah Lyles - Aiming for a quadruple at the Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles after achieving a treble at Budapest 2023 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After becoming the triple world champion, Noah Lyles has his eyes set on the Paris Olympics 2024. In an interview with L'Equipe, the French sports publisher, Lyles has expressed his desire to earn an unexpected four gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In the interview, he revealed that he wanted to try his hands at the 4x400m relay by stating:

“I’ve never had somebody tell me something that has thrown my out-of-the-box thinking to inside-the-box, but that was like: okay, I’m not going to say no to that.”

He further added:

“Because after what I did at Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, okay, let’s take a shot. It’s the last race, there’s nothing to lose. If I’m in shape for it and I’ve trained for it all year, sure, let’s take a crack at it.”

Lyles concluded by saying:

“If they allow me, if they need me and they are willing – let’s go, let’s take it.”