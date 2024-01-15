Noah Lyles to start 2024 in February with 60m participation in Boston Indoor tournament

American athlete Noah Lyles is all set to kickstart the 2024 season by competing in the Boston Indoor Tournament. Scheduled on February 4, the 26-year-old will be competing in the 60m event leaving behind his competitors. Moreover, this will be his first step to reach the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist had a magnificent year in 2023. The athlete displayed stunning prowess of his athletic abilities by clinching gold in the 100m and 200m. He also won his third gold medal in the championship in the 4x100m relay race.

After having a brilliant 2023, Lyles is focused on being at the top of his game in the new year as well. Before taking on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the athlete will test his abilities in several prestigious championships. First of them will be the Boston Indoor Tournament, also known as the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Excited for his first championship of the year, Noah Lyles shared the link for buying its tickets. He posted it on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote:

"You’re not going to want to miss this one!"

The website provides tickets for the championship in three different categories. A $75 Gold ticket will contain 5 to 9 seats. A $50 Silver ticket will have seats for 1 to 4 people. Lastly, the $30 bronze ticket is a general admission token.

Nevertheless, the event will take place at the TRACK at New Balance. It is New Balance’s brand new, state-of-the-art indoor track and field complex in Brighton, Mass.

The Boston Indoor Tournament is a crucial part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, a series of premier indoor athletics events worldwide. Its results will qualify athletes for the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, in March.

Noah Lyles on facing Fred Kerley at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Lyles at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In 2023, Fred Kerley competed as the defending champion in the 100m race. However, he could not even reach the finals that year and was ruled out of the championship after finishing third in the semi-final with a time of 10.02 seconds. The title ultimately has its new holder, Noah Lyles.

After a year of defeat, Kerley will make his first appearance of the year at the Boston Indoor Tournament. He will compete against Noah Lyles in the 60m race.

Besides Fred Kerley, Lyles will also face other star athletes like Christian Coleman, Trayvon Bromell, and many others.

However, Lyles had his goals set straight. During a recent interview, he talked about his intentions to win the gold medal.

"The goal is to win the World Championships Indoor… 60m. I think Fred said he wants to run his first 60m," Lyles stated.