"Not enough time to be where I need to be" - Long-distance runner Emma Bates withdraws from US Olympic trials due to injury

US marathon runner Emma Bates has opted out of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials taking place in Orlando, Florida, on February 3, 2024, owing to an injury. In 2023, the long-distance runner took part in just two marathon races - the Chicago Marathon and the Boston Marathon.

She last competed at the Chicago Marathon on October 8, 2023, where she came 13th with a timing of 2:25:04. Her performance in Boston saw her finish fifth, clocking 2:22:10, although World Athletics didn’t recognize it as her best time due to the course's net downhill elevation.

Emma Bates revealed the same in an emotional video, stating:

“I have some good news and some bad news. I’m back to doing workouts with Team Boss. The bad news is I’m withdrawing from the Trials. There’s just not enough time to be where I need to be. Another four years to wait for another Olympic team. I’ll be okay.”

Her caption on Instagram read:

“I don’t really know what to say. I don’t really know how to feel. I did know I didn’t want to post a fleeting photo with this announcement.”

She also mentioned:

“This one hurts a lot. But I’ll be ok. I’ll be ok.🤍”

While conveying the unfortunate news to her Instagram fans and followers, she became emotional and couldn't contain her feelings. Bates also mentioned that she didn't want to reveal the significant news through a "fleeting" photo and hence went for the video announcement.

Meanwhile, she also announced that she had begun workouts with Team Boss. Established in 2016 and coached by Joe Bosshard, the running group evolved into a group exclusively for women, although it didn't initially focus on any particular gender.

The group also includes the likes of Emma Coburn, Maddie Alm, Dominique Scott, Kate Grace, Sara Sutherland, Aisha Praught-Leer, Cory McGee, Katie Rainsberger, and Dani Jones.

Bates, who turned professional in July 2015, is among the prominent marathon runners representing the United States. Some of her biggest achievements include winning the USA Marathon Championships in 2018 and earning second position in the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

Highlights from Emma Bates’ 2023

Emma Bates during the World Athletics Championships 2022

A few days ago, Emma Bates, through an Instagram post, shared the summary of her year 2023 with her followers. She stated:

“Thank you to those who helped make it the best year yet 🫶🥳”

Some of her major highlights from 2023 included going to her first Royal Ballet, enjoying her time with friends and family, visiting Paris, witnessing Le Tour, and buying a house with her favorite person.

Meanwhile, she also posted about her lows as she tore her plantar during the Chicago Marathon, and had to struggle for four months due to an asbestos spill, resulting in displacement from her residence and losing her belongings.