Courtney Frerichs, a silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has recently announced her departure from the Bowerman Track Club (BTC). Frerichs' decision comes after a seven-year tenure with the team.

The American athlete emphasized that her time at the club provided some of the most memorable experiences in her running career. She expressed gratitude and acknowledged her teammates, coaches, and support staff for their role in her progress.

The 30-year-old also thanked the BTC for the opportunities it provided her and said how her 23-year-old self could never have envisioned the remarkable journey that transpired during this chapter of her life.

Courtney Frerichs took to social media to make the announcement, saying:

“After seven years, my time with the Bowerman Track Club has come to an end. This chapter has given me some of the greatest moments of my running career and some of the best relationships with teammates I will forever cherish. I have so much gratitude for the guidance Jerry, Pascal, Shalane, Colleen, and Chris have given me and their belief in me has been instrumental in the success I have had as an athlete."

"BTC is an incredibly special organization and I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to be a part of it. I don’t think my 23 year old self could have ever imagined the journey that this chapter would be.”

Under the mentorship of coach Jerry Schumacher, Frerichs competed in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, earning a silver medal in the latter. Her achievement in the women's 3000m steeplechase in Tokyo saw her record an impressive timing of 9:04.79. She also won the World Championships silver in 2017.

In 2023, Courtney Frerichs only competed in the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where an ankle injury during preliminaries prevented her from running in the finals and participating in the World Athletics Championships. This marked her first absence from the US steeplechase team for global championships since 2016.

She will now be working with Amy and Alistair Cragg. Both Amy and Alistair are retired athletes who represented the United States in the long-distance events.

Courtney Frerichs is the latest athlete to leave the Bowerman Track Club

Courtney Frerichs in action at the 2022 World Athletics Championships

Before the exit of Courtney Frerichs, the Bowerman Track Club experienced a series of departures. Elise Cranny announced her exit from the club on November 3 last year. Grant Fisher, known for setting American records in the 5,000m and 10,000m, made public his decision to leave the team in October 2023.

The team's shift from Portland to Eugene after coach Schumacher's new role as head coach at the University of Oregon prompted athletes like Woody Kincaid, Marc Scott, and Amos Bartelsmeyer to take different routes. Matthew Centrowitz Jr., who won the men’s 1500m at the Rio Olympics, was affiliated with the club from 2019 until 2021.