Allyson Felix and Veronica Campbell Brown have made their appearances in every Olympics since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Felix first competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics, where she secured a silver medal in the 200m. She went on to compete at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Campbell Brown first competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and then went on to compete in the 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio Olympics. Felix has had an extraordinary Olympic journey and has accumulated a total of eleven Olympic medals, including seven gold, three silver, and one bronze.

At the 2004 Olympics, Felix secured a silver medal in the women's 200m after she was surpassed by Campbell Brown to win a gold. She secured another silver medal in the 200m at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At the 2012 Olympics, she clinched gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay.

She backed her team to secure top positions on the podium in the 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay at the 2016 Olympic Games. Felix last competed in the Olympics at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she helped her team secure a gold medal in the 4x400m relay and an individual bronze in the 400m.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be the first Olympics after the 1996 Olympics to not feature Felix or Campbell Brown.

A Look at Veronica Campbell Brown's Olympic Journey

Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica starts in the Women's 4x100 Metres Relay final during the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing National Stadium Beijing, China.

Veronica Campbell Brown has bagged eight Olympic medals throughout her career, three each of gold and silver, and two bronze.

She competed in her first Olympics in 2000 as an 18-year-old, where she secured a silver medal in the 4x100m relay along with her team, including Tayna Lawrence, Beverly McDonald, and Merlene Frazer. At the next Olympics in 2004, she secured two gold medals in the women's 200m and 4x100m relay.

Furthermore, she secured another gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 200m event. She contributed to the team's success in the women's 4x100m relay race at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. The 2016 relay team included the Jamaican favorite Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Christania Williams, and Elaine Thompson.

Veronica Campbell Brown has two Olympic bronze medals to her name in the 100m, which she secured in the 2004 and 2012 Olympics.