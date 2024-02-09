"Please put respect on my mother's name" - Florence Griffith Joyner's daughter highlights the late sprinter's achievements this Black History Month

Florence Griffith Joyner is arguably one of the best sprinters the world has ever seen. However, throughout her gloried career, the American was subject to intense scrutiny for performance-enhancing drug use, even though she passed all her tests. Flo-Jo’s daughter, Mary, has highlighted her mother's achievements this Black History Month, as critics continue to question the authenticity of her success.

Joyner, a World and Olympic champion, became a popular figure in the world of track and field in the late 1980s, courtesy of her phenomenal performances in the 100m and 200m sprints. In July 1988, she became the world record holder in the 100m, following which her fellow athletes accused her of drug use.

Florence Griffith Joyner only added fuel to the flames when, a handful of months later, she clocked a 21.34 in the 200m sprint in Seoul at the Olympic Games. While the sprinter retired before the introduction of random drug testing, she was tested repeatedly during competitions and passed every time.

According to the Instagram page @flojoforever, Mary Joyner defended her mother against critics saying,

"I finally dealt with what my mother warned me about and taught me at an early age. She taught me to be the best person I can be and not listen to anyone who says you can't do anything or (tries to) discredit your abilities & God given talent. Even though I watched fairy tales she also had taught me about reality.”

“I got tired of her success only being questioned & buried. My mother deserves more credit and to be known and respected just as much as all the greats and legends. Please put respect on my mother's name & honor what she did. Not only for sports but for the WORLD.”

Florence Griffith Joyner’s career highlights

Florence Griffith Joyner was a promising athlete from her days in college, and qualified for the 1980 Olympics, but did not participate due to the US government's boycott. Instead, she made her Olympic debut in 1984, winning a silver medal in the 200m.

After her podium finish at the Los Angeles Games, Joyner shifted to running part-time but still managed to claim a victory in the 1985 IAAF Grand Prix Final. Two years later, the American returned to track and field full-time, winning a gold and silver at the 1987 World Championships.

1988 was Florence Griffith Joyner’s most successful year as an athlete as she set world records in the 100m and 200m, both of which stand to date. At the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Joyner clinched gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m, and a silver in the 4x400m.