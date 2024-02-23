Quarter-miler Anjali Devi handed four-year ban for doping violation

Anjali Devi, the Indian quarter-miler, has been banned by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for four years. She failed a dope test in June 2024, leading to the consequence.

After bagging the gold medal at the Inter-State National Championships in Bhubaneshwar last year, she emerged as the fastest quarter-miler in the nation as well. Anjali Devi tested positive for GW1516, which is prohibited under metabolic modulators at all times on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list.

The US Anti-Doping Agency's website mentions that GW1516 was pulled from clinical trials as it was found to cause cancer. This also meant that it had not undergone human studies and therefore, was not safe to use either.

Anjali recorded an impressive 51.48 seconds, winning the gold medal at the Inter-State Nationals, which also led to her qualification for the Asian Games. Incidentally, though, she was tested later on the day of her stunning performance. In the following weeks, it was announced that she tested positive and had been handed a provisional suspension.

As a result, she was left out of the Asian Athletics Championships in 2023. Moreover, she had to miss out on the Asian Games as well, after having earned a qualification during the Inter-State Nationals.

Anjali Devi among suspended athletes after glorious comeback

The Haryana-based quarter-miler scripted a brilliant comeback as she managed to clinch the gold medal in the women's 400m final last month. However, the 400-m runner has now been included among the list of suspended athletes, being suspended for four years.

Unfortunately for Anjali Devi, her name also appears in the list of athletes sanctioned by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. Her name was mentioned in the list that was updated on Tuesday (20th February) night.

She is not the only Indian runner to be suspended in recent times. Another well-known quarter-miler, Nirmala Sheoran, was handed an eight-year ban earlier this month. The NADA banned her for a second doping violation.

She was first banned in 2018 for a doping violation but managed to stage a comeback, returning to the track at the Inter-State Nationals last year.