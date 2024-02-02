"Rooting for you big time. Heal up" - Fans react to Molly Seidel withdrawing from the U.S. Marathon Trials due to a knee injury 

The American long-distance runner Molly Seidel recently announced her withdrawal from the U.S. Olympic trials due to a knee injury.

The 29-year-old secured a bronze medal in the women's marathon event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, after recording a time of 2:27.46. During the 2020 Olympic Trial, she was placed second in a three-member women's squad, making her marathon debut.

Seidel posted a video on Instagram, informing her fans about the knee injury. The American runner disclosed that she suffered from the injury a month ago, where she broke her patella and partially tore her patellar tendon. She revealed her decision to step down from competing in the trials to avoid further risk of injuries.

"I decided yesterday, along with my coach, that I will not be lining up for the Olympic Trials this coming Saturday."

"About a month ago, my knee took this huge turn for the worse. I couldn't run on it at all," she wrote. "I got to this week, and my knee had not healed up enough, and I knew I could not race a marathon hard on it in its current state without really, really injuring myself."

Following her withdrawal, Seidel's fans demonstrated unwavering support and empathy towards her.

"You’re such an amazing runner to root for - your story already has been pretty incredible. Only the best things ahead. Rooting for you big time. Heal up," wrote one fan.

Instagram Screenshot.

Another fan expressed their blues while extending their love and support and wrote:

"Ugh! My heart breaks for you but know we still love and support you!!"

Instagram Screenshot.

A fan showed their confidence in Molly Seidel's athletic strength and determination and wrote:

"I am so sorry Molly… but if anyone can heal, come back stronger, and make another Olympic team it’s you."

Instagram Screenshot.

Here are a few other reactions:

Instagram Screenshot.

A look at Molly Seidel's achievements so far

Molly Seidel poses for a photo during the flower ceremony for the Women's Marathon Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo, Japan.

Apart from her Olympic glory, Molly Seidel has been an NCAA champion and NCAA indoor champion twice. She has also earned the title of national champion.

In 2016, she clinched two gold medals at the NCAA Indoor Championships held in Birmingham, including the 3000 and 5000m events by recording spectacular times of 8:57.86 and 15:15.21, respectively.

In 2015, Seidel secured a gold medal in the 10,000m event at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships by clocking an impressive time of 33:18.37. In the same year, she earned another gold at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Louisville.