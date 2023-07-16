After making headlines for throwing away her orange wig at the 2023 US Track and Field Championship, Sha’Carri Richardson has revamped her hairstyle. The champion sprinter is all set to debut her new green hair at the Diamond League on Sunday, July 16.

The 23-year-old champion sprinter took to social media to flex her new hair. In the clip, Richardson flaunted her long braided hair, with green beads all over. Sharing a video of her new look, she wrote:

“Not perfect but definitely worthy”

It is with this hair that Richardson is set to compete against Shericka Jackson, her latest challenger. The two recently came head to head at the United States Track and Field Nationals Championship, where Richardson stunned with a 10.71 seconds effort in the 100m. Jackson, in a jaw-dropping feat, immediately broke that new record with an incredible 10.65 seconds dash.

Why did Sha’Carri Richardson throw her orange cap at the US Track and Field Championship?

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Former Louisiana State University star Sha’Carri Richardson has ruled the 100m and 200m races all through her career. She rose to fame in 2019 when she ran an amazing 10.75 seconds to break the 100 m collegiate record at the NCAA Division I Championships. That achievement gave the young athlete a place in the list of one of the ten fastest women in history at the age of 19.

Recently, during the US Track and Field Championship at Eugene, Sha’Carri Richardson, seconds before the whistle was blown, took off her orange wig. Her unique gesture went viral on the internet, making the world curious about her intention behind it.

After winning the race, Richardson explained her actions in an interview with Real Talk With Tee. She said:

“I want to show you guys that I am still that girl, but I am better. I am still that girl, but I am stronger. I am still that girl, but I am wiser. So I had to shed the old and present the new.”